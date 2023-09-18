September 18, 2023

A new week, another sad record broken. This time, (extreme) gun enthusiasts can thump their chests over the number of mass shootings (a.k.a. innocent victims) so far for 2023; Politics, the world over, is trending hard-right. It would seem people are tired of thinking for themselves; Hand-in-hand with more innocent victims gunned down this year is a new survey that found (un)surprising traits among pandemic gun buyers; Our plants are dying left and right thanks to a warming world. Yet, botanists say there’s one plant that will actually thrive in these warmer temps and that’s a very ‘itchy’ problem for us; and It’s about time medical researchers studied women with cancer. Why did they get it? How did they get it? What they found showed these women had considerable exposure to something we know causes cancer. Go beyond the headlines…

US surpasses 500 mass shootings in 2023: Gun Violence Archive

Hard-right politics grow across the globe

Thousands Urge Biden to End Fossil Fuels: ‘On the Brink’ of Mass Extinction

House poor is back: ‘the new normal for the foreseeable future’

Survey: Pandemic gun buyers have more self-harm risk, extreme beliefs

Poison ivy is poised to be one of the big winners of a warming world

Study finds significant chemical exposures in women with cancer

Artifact’s new Links feature makes it much more than a news app

UN rights panel warns Nicaragua is being ‘stripped’ of critical voices

Mexico on track to break asylum application record