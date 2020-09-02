September 2, 2020

According to Dr. Fauci, we have entered a new “Age of Pandemics.” Yet, people are still skeptical of COVID-19 death rates. One cognitive scientist explains how that’s possible; US government is pushing to get even more personal info from immigrants; The Army makes overdue changes at the base where Vanessa Guillen was abducted and murdered, along with several other soldiers of color; and the surprise winner of Chile’s top literature prize. Go beyond the headlines…

The Latina Progressive Who Faced Down Texas Republicans

Army launches probe into leadership decisions surrounding Vanessa Guillen’s death

U.S. seeks to collect more personal information of noncitizens

US children could be ‘more vulnerable’ than ever to sex trafficking, advocates say. Here’s what’s being done to locate endangered kids.

The much-vilified Hollywood paparazzi are mostly Latino — and they face violence, too

Covid-19 death skepticism, explained by a cognitive scientist

COVID-19 Might Mean Humanity Has Entered An Age Of Pandemics, Tony Fauci Warned

This New App Does For Songs What Instagram Filters Do For Photos

Mapuche Poet Wins Top Chile Literature Prize

Amazon ‘condemned to destruction’ as fires proliferate across Brazil