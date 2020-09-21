September 21, 2020

It seems as we get closer to the November 3 election, Trump and his team are throwing out all the stops to garner votes, especially from Latinos. It’s no coincidence that after 3 years of suffering and insults from Trump that Puerto Rico finally receives the billions of dollars in aid it’s been pleading for since Hurricane Maria hit them. Nor that Trump promises to fill the now-vacant Supreme Court seat with a woman, and possibly a Cuban-American. These two ploys for votes is coupled with an intense disinformation campaign targeting Spanish-speaking voters in Florida. Luckily, not all Latinos are falling for all this, as one new poll shows; ICE plans on expanding their DNA collection of detained immigrants like never before; and Scientists think they have a new strategy to save the migration of Monarch butterflies. Go beyond the headlines…

Biden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll

Spanish-language disinformation intensifies among Florida Latinos, worrying Democrats

ICE Is Planning To Expand DNA Collection Of Detained Immigrants Nationwide

Biden calls for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to be withdrawn if he wins the election

Over 3 million U.S. voters have already registered on social media

The Future Of The Affordable Care Act In A Supreme Court Without Ginsburg

Monarch butterflies’ spectacular migration is at risk – an ambitious new plan aims to help save it

An A.I.-Driven ‘Mayflower’ Will Cross the Atlantic Next Year

Mariachi musicians fight pandemic blues in Mexico

Colombia’s Police Officers Take Yoga Workshops to Manage Emotions