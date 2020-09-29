September 29, 2020

On the heels of the New York Times confirmation of what many suspected of Trump and his nonpayment of federal taxes, tonight’s presidential debate only adds to the public’s low expectations of Trump. Trump won’t get away with ‘stage-stalking’ Biden, like he did to Clinton in 2016, and chances are high he won’t be able to give a coherent answer to any question; Why do experts expect this presidential race to dictate the fate of US immigration for years to come; and Scientists want to know how many people you see are wearing masks. Now, there’s an app for that. Go beyond the headlines…

How to watch the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Union leader vows ‘infrequent’ minority voters will help deliver Biden victory

Savanna’s Act Addresses Alarming Number Of Missing Or Killed Native Women

Trump vs. Biden race to dictate fate of U.S. immigration for years to come

US Latino civil rights group moves 2021 convention online

Latino business owners thrive in the United States

Scientists create ‘super enzyme’ that eats plastic bottles six times faster

Scientists ask public to submit mask data via new app

Bolivia cancels school year. Parents ask: What now?

Mexican student wins gold at international math competition