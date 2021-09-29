September 29, 2021

News headlines offer a peek into the world’s turmoil and discoveries, but too often for some, it’s just too much to consume. So, that’s why celebrating today’s National Coffee Day is especially important. Check out where you can score a free go-to of java; One network is pushing a dangerous racist conspiracy. Guess who?; Finally, the CDC may be able to study an issue that powerful forces have prevented from scrutiny; New Oklahoma museum pays the indigenous their long overdue due; 22 species are now declared extinct; and Another app mimics the popularity of TikTok but wants to ‘grow’ their base with plant lovers. Go beyond the headlines…

National Coffee Day 2021: Get free coffee at Starbucks, Dunkin’, Panera, Krispy Kreme Wednesday

Democrats pitch parliamentarian on immigration plan B

A racist conspiracy theory goes mainstream

How the Christian right embraced voter suppression

Texas court orders release of more than 200 migrants imprisoned in Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security clampdown

After 25 Years In The Dark, The CDC Wants To Study The True Toll Of Guns In America

A Brand-New Museum in Oklahoma Honors Indigenous People at Every Turn

Research reveals potential of an overlooked climate change solution

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

New app is TikTok for your plants, made by Apple and Nike alums

Search for children killed in Guatemala blocked

Mexico’s struggle for water