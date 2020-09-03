September 3, 2020

How can you tell if someone is following the conspiracy-theory-of-choice these days, otherwise known as QAnon? One of the crazy things they believe is that the economy is “the best” it’s ever been. Yeah, right. They obviously don’t understand the relationship between US debt and our GDP, if they even know what GDP means. But, according to reports, we all are going to know and feel that relationship in a few months; Trump and his cronies’ efforts to suppress the vote could not be more blatant and discriminatory and targeted; So, why is ICE expanding their child migrant detention program?; and Scientists add one more possible cause for the collapse of the Mayan civilization. Go beyond the headlines…
U.S. debt to reach 100% of GDP in 2021
Trump’s Base Is Shrinking As Whites Without A College Degree Continue To Decline
Digital vote suppression efforts are targeting marginalized groups, report warns
ICE Program Housing Migrant Kids In Hotels Expanded
American environmentalism’s racist roots have shaped global thinking about conservation
Paper ballots, risk-limiting audits can help defend elections and democracy, study finds
Severe Cyclones May Have Played a Role in the Maya Collapse
Car recalls are easier to track through NHTSA’s new SaferCar app
Brazil gives equal pay to men’s and women’s national players