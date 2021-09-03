September 3, 2021

Unbelievably, there are still people who have not received a vaccine. Even when they see their own friends and influencers fall victim to Covid. Well, the CDC has a new message for these folks especially for Labor Day; Is the Biden admin continuing with the border wall?; New study shows more Latinas coped with 2020 by ‘drowning their sorrows’; and Texas’ passing of new anti-abortion rule is angering many people. One is a coder who created a ‘crowd’ tool to combat it. Go beyond the headlines…

If You’re Unvaccinated, The CDC Wants You To Stay Home This Labor Day Weekend

The federal government calls it a levee. South Texas immigration advocates and environmentalists see a border wall.

Study: Hispanic women saw uptick in alcohol consumption in 2020

The staggering implications of the Supreme Court’s Texas anti-abortion ruling

Study finds low rate of COVID-19 “breakthrough” infections, fewer symptoms in vaccinated people

Staggering US wealth inequality heaps long-term harm on to minority children

TikTok coder creates iPhone shortcut to send Texas abortion whistleblower site fake tips

New digital tools to track illegal wildlife trade online

Bitcoin will soon be ‘legal tender’ in El Salvador – here’s what that means

Colombian photographer documents world’s largest variety of butterflies