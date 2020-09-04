September 4, 2020

Mexico and the U.S. share one disturbing impact from COVID-19; Think Russia, China or N Korea are the biggest election meddlers? New book reveals the biggest meddler of them all; Identity goes hand-in-hand with social justice in many cases. Now a major reference source acknowledges it; and Scientists find that the plant world can collaborate with solving forensic investigations. Go beyond the headlines…

Mexico, US have had most front-line worker deaths from COVID-19

Citizenship delays imperil voting for hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the 2020 election

Dictionary.com’s Largest Update (Re)defines Thousands Of Words, Focusing On Identity

The U.S. is the biggest election meddler of them all, new book claims

New Engineering Report Finds Privately Built Border Wall Will Fail

For Latinos ineligible to vote, US census offers a path to political power

Plants could help authorities detect dead human bodies in woodland

New audio app like having virtual tour guide by your side for points of interest along the West Coast

‘Mammoth central’ found at Mexico airport construction site

Available online, Madrid art show remembers the forgotten women writers of 17th-century Spain