September 4, 2023

Happy Labor Day! An ironic holiday since many celebrate not working today, or working less. Yet, a new report verifies a new stat about mothers and our workload; As the United States ramps up joint military exercises with S. Korea, Australia and more countries around the world, the ‘villains’ of the planet are now joining forces themselves. Are we that surprised?; Many economists and financial pundits are elated over the recent jobs report but researchers are waving a yellow flag and warning the US could still be heading towards a recession; and Scientists are finding evidence of a key driver of obesity, and it’s easy to reverse. Go beyond the headlines…

“Shocking”: More mothers are working than ever before

South Korean intelligence agency Yonhap reports Russia proposes joint navy exercise with N.Korea, China

The summer food went weird: searing heat reshapes US food production

Jobs are up, wages less so – and lower purchasing power could still lead the US into a recession

Pilot UFO sightings collected by NASA reveal serious safety concerns over objects in U.S. airspace

Growing evidence supports the protein leverage hypothesis as a significant mechanism driving obesity, study finds

Aggressive Cancer Cells Transformed Into Healthy Cells in Breakthrough

My new favorite app is a free PDF editor

Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine

AI project imagines adult faces of children who disappeared during Argentina’s military dictatorship