September 7, 2021

No one disputes that the Biden admin has a lot on its plate. After all, history will validate that Biden inherited a ‘hot mess’ from Trump. Yet, it seems Biden isn’t throwing out all of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies; Why aren’t more Latinos getting vaccinated? New analysis boils it down to ‘language’; Hurricane Ida caught the Northeast off guard. Now, scientists want us to prepare for an apocalypse that could be more widespread than a hurricane; and Troubling signs in Brazil. Go beyond the headlines…
Biden mulls ‘lite’ version of Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Spanish-language Covid disinformation is aimed at Latinos as delta surges
Over 230 medical journals: Climate crisis is the “greatest” health threat
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
Dance and movement therapy holds promise for treating anxiety and depression, as well as deeper psychological wounds
An ‘Internet apocalypse’ could ride to Earth with the next solar storm, new research warns
Something Mysterious Near The Galactic Center Is Flashing Radio Signals
App-based self-test program improves HIV detection
In world first, Cuba starts COVID jabs for toddlers
Brazil: warning Bolsonaro may be planning military coup amid rallies