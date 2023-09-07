September 7, 2023

It’s a sad commentary on our nation that as we gear up for the 2024 presidential election presidential centers across the nation are issuing a warning about the state of our democracy; Is India ditching its ‘colonial’ name and reclaiming its traditional moniker; New study gives an unprecedented glimpse into how the planet’s population spends their days; Congressional lawmakers accuse the US government of ‘stonewalling’ UFO testimony; New mental health app uses AI to detect anxiety and depression in a person’s voice to determine their mental health state; and Mexico just did something that American women are heralding as a boon to women’s rights. Go beyond the headlines…

Presidential centers from Hoover to Bush and Obama unite to warn of fragile state of US democracy

India or Bharat? G20 invites fuel speculation that the country could change its name

190 Billion Hours – New Study Provides an Unprecedented Glimpse Into the Global Human Day

Voting online is very risky. But hundreds of thousands of people are already doing it

UFO Testimony ‘Actively Being Stonewalled’ by Government, Lawmakers Say

Could a single drug treat the two leading causes of death in the US: cancer and cardiovascular disease?

Paleontologists May Have Found A Missing Branch Between Dinosaurs And Birds

New app uses AI to detect anxiety and depression

‘I have to leave’: Migrants flock to US ‘mobility’ centres in Latin America

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion nationwide