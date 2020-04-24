Latino Reports Round-up: Latinx college students, New anti-sex trafficking PSA & The state of Latinx attitudes

LatinaLista

COVID-19 puts the financial squeeze on full-time Latinx college students

As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens, it’s clear that more populations are affected by the economy’s self-induced downturn than others. Namely, researchers are finding that it’s communities of color who are feeling the pain of not only firsthand experience with the Novel Coronavirus but loss of jobs, food bank assistance and falling behind on rents and mortgages.

One group getting hit hard are full-time Latinx and Black students. A new report by Student Loan Hero finds that Covid-19 is disproportionately affecting these students.

According to the report:

More than 4 out of 5 (81%) of college students surveyed said they are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis, with more than a quarter having trouble paying bills or feeding themselves.

Higher levels of food and housing insecurity due to the covid-19 pandemic are affecting Black (33% and 22% respectively) and Hispanic students (36% and 18% respectively), compared to their white counterparts.

Black and Hispanic students were much more likely to be taking on debt (48%) to deal with the crisis than their white peers (29%).

About 1 in 4 students lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than one-third of students are taking on debt to cope with losses caused by the pandemic. Over 17% reported amassing credit card debt, and 16% said they had to borrow additional student loans.

Almost half (49%) of graduating seniors think the pandemic will impact their chances of finding a job after graduation. And nearly 51% of all students said they felt less prepared to enter the workforce because of COVID-19.

Most students (77%) want at least partial student loan forgiveness from the government. This number was higher among women than men (81% versus 74%) and highest among student loan borrowers (84%).

Researchers at Student Loan Hero also note that COVID-19 is starkly highlighting racial disparities that exist in US society and plan on monitoring it as the crisis continues.

New national PSA campaign hopes to change the story on child sex trafficking

Two million children are sold for sex each year; the average age is 15-17 years old. A new national public service announcement (PSA) campaign wants to change that sad statistic. The Once Upon a Crime campaign highlights how some children’s belief in a fairy tale ends up like a Stephen King horror tale.

The series … depicts how sexual predators disguise themselves as their knight in shining armor only to lure young girls into “the life” of sex trafficking. Predators exploit the insecurities, vulnerabilities and fear of children, knowing that society has historically fueled their fantasy with promises of a happy ending. While this may seem like it only happens far, far away from home, the grim reality is that it’s happening right here on our American soil, in every state.

With more public awareness, the hope is that these predators will be brought to justice and these children given the happy endings they deserve.

Poll on Latinx attitudes finds discouragement, disappointment and disillusionment

Latino Decisions and SOMOS released the year’s first U.S. Latinx-only poll and found hope is in short supply for many Latinx.

Among the survey findings: