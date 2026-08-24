August 24, 2026

Today’s Iran Sanctions Could Reshape Gas Prices, the China Relationship, and the War Itself

The next time we fill our gas tanks, we owe it to ourselves to pay attention to the final price. That number is not just about oil companies or summer travel. It is a war tax, and this afternoon the bill may go up again.

At 2 p.m. Eastern today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent steps to a podium to announce what he has called, according to Reuters, the toughest sanctions in history against Iran. President Trump has framed the campaign as an economic assault on the scale of the Normandy landings. The target is not just Tehran. According to Reuters, the president warned that any country whose banks, businesses, airports, or government entities provide a lifeline to Iran will face tremendous economic consequences. In plain terms, the United States is preparing to punish the rest of the world for trading with Iran, and the rest of the world includes China.

Here is why that matters to us. The war that began in late February, when American and Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, has never really ended. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carried roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil before the war, according to a Congressional Research Service report. The Navy blockaded Iranian ports. A ceasefire came and went. According to Reuters, oil shipments through the strait have virtually halted, and Iran’s own central bank governor admits, per reporting in The National, that the country’s oil exports have effectively fallen to zero.

We are paying for that standoff every day. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.10 last week, the highest ever recorded for this date, and this August is on pace to be the most expensive August at the pump on record. A year ago we were paying around $3.14, according to AAA data. That difference, nearly a dollar a gallon, flows straight out of household budgets in every county in the country.

The human cost is quieter but heavier. According to the Defense Department’s own casualty tracking system, as reported by Stars and Stripes, 775 American service members have now been killed or wounded in this war, including 18 deaths. Those numbers grew by 60 just last week. There was no declaration of war, no vote we cast, no national debate before those families got their phone calls.

Now comes the harder question. China buys more than 80 percent of Iran’s shipped oil, according to 2025 data from the analytics firm Kpler. If today’s sanctions genuinely punish anyone doing business with Iran, they punish Beijing, and Beijing supplies the rare earth minerals our industries depend on, as Reuters has noted. A sanctions campaign meant to end one war could quietly start a trade war with our largest economic rival. We would pay for that one too, at the store instead of the pump.

There are real signs this pressure is working. Iran’s president said Sunday that his country cannot continue with war forever, according to CNN, a rare public crack in Tehran’s defiance. Maybe maximum pressure forces a deal. Maybe it forces escalation. Iran’s security chief has threatened to target the interests of any neighbor that cooperates with Washington, per CNN’s reporting.

We deserve to watch today’s announcement with clear eyes. Ask what the goal is, what it costs us, and who decided we would pay it. Wars used to be declared in Congress. This one is being waged from a Treasury podium, and every one of us is holding the receipt. Go beyond the headlines…

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