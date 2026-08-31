August 31, 2026

Trump Touts Major Venezuela Oil Pact as Energy Experts Warn of Years-Long Delays

Gas prices at the pump tell a story that politicians hope voters never read all the way to the end. On Friday, President Trump announced a sweeping agreement with Venezuela that he claims will bring Americans access to 65 billion barrels of oil and, in time, send prices tumbling back down to earth. The deal sounds momentous. The details tell a different story entirely.

Here’s what actually happened: The Trump administration negotiated a joint venture giving the United States a 55 percent stake in oil produced from 17 Venezuelan fields over the next century. Trump posted on Truth Social that this represents “the biggest oil deal in world history” and predicted it would “substantially lower gas prices for all Americans, long into the future.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio amplified the message, suggesting nearly 100 billion dollars in private investment would flow into Venezuela’s energy sector as a result.

To which energy experts responded, essentially, with a shrug.

The gap between Trump’s proclamation and reality reflects a fundamental truth about energy markets and infrastructure that politicians often gloss over when hanging onto the coattails of headlines. Yes, Venezuela has enormous proven reserves. Yes, American involvement could theoretically help increase production. But the path from here to cheaper gas at the pump runs through years of construction, billions in capital spending, and political uncertainties that make major companies hesitant to commit. According to Amy Myers Jaffe, director of the Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab at New York University, the deal “could be helpful in the long run, but it’s not going to do anything to change the price of gasoline at the retail station for Labor Day weekend.”

That matters because gas prices are hitting us right now. Americans are currently paying an average of 4.08 dollars per gallon, according to AAA, up from 3.20 dollars a year ago. The Iran war has disrupted global oil markets, and that disruption carries a direct cost every time we fill up before a holiday road trip. Trump’s announcement offers a solution to a different problem than the one affecting families this weekend.

The deeper obstacles are structural. Venezuela’s oil infrastructure has deteriorated from years of underinvestment and mismanagement, according to assessments by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The crude itself is extremely heavy, with viscosity sometimes compared to asphalt, meaning it requires lighter hydrocarbons mixed in to flow through pipelines. All of this requires capital and expertise that Venezuela no longer possesses in abundance. Rystad Energy, an independent research firm, projects Venezuelan production could jump 17 percent by 2028, but only if “significant advances” occur in drilling, equipment, and infrastructure. That’s a best case scenario, not a guarantee.

There’s also a political risk that Trump’s team downplayed. The deal was negotiated with acting President Delcy Rodríguez and the Venezuelan government. Energy experts are questioning how stable that government will remain, and what such a long-term agreement looks like if political conditions shift in the next three to five years. One of the deal’s provisions allows the United States to purchase Venezuelan oil at cost, meaning America gets the oil at production cost plus a set margin. But that structure, according to Paasha Mahdavi at UC Santa Barbara, makes the arrangement unattractive to private oil companies hungry for excess profits when global prices spike. The only major American company currently producing in Venezuela, Chevron, declined to comment. When Trump met with oil executives after his administration removed Nicolás Maduro from power, several expressed skepticism about Venezuela’s investment environment. ExxonMobil’s CEO called it “un-investable.”

This is not a story about whether Venezuela has oil or whether American involvement might eventually help. It’s a story about the gap between political messaging and the unglamorous work of actually bringing energy to market. As we head into Labor Day weekend with gas pumps charging nearly a dollar more than a year ago, it’s worth remembering that even the biggest deals in the world move at the speed of infrastructure, capital availability, and hard geology. Politicians can announce breakthroughs. The market moves at its own pace. Go beyond the headlines…

National poll finds public links Iran war to higher prices, faults Trump’s handling

The real reason Iceland rejected the EU

The U.S. Venezuela oil deal won’t lower your gas prices. Here’s what you need to know

America’s next grocery shock is brewing

7 Tools to Help You Maintain a Positive Attitude

Even meteorologists are baffled by the Midwestern tornado season

Researchers Put Spinach Directly Into Bread And Saw The Body’s Insulin Response Change

Hollywood celebs are getting into microdrama apps

Protesters in Argentina urge tech billionaire Peter Thiel to leave

Brazil’s black market for weight-loss drugs is booming. Smugglers are cashing in