How will you vote in the midterms?

By now, the deadlines to register to vote have passed. Hope you made it! Now, comes the fun part: how are you going to cast that vote? Some of us know we’ll be away from our home precincts on Election Day and so may choose to drop a ballot into the mail. Some of us like to avoid the long lines that usually happen on Election Day and will opt to vote early. Still others love the thrill of voting on Election Day and will pack a water bottle and charge up our phones to get ready for the wait. AND THEN there are some of us who may not like any of the candidates, don’t want to hassle with proving we’re eligible to vote or worse, think our vote doesn’t matter! ALL VOTES MATTER!

Please share how you plan to vote in the midterms. The poll opens today and closes in one week. If you’d like to know the results, leave your email so we can send you the results.

Thank you!