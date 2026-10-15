Is a Blue Wave Coming to a Poll Near You?

Every election season has its catchphrase, and this year it’s back: the “Blue Wave.” Some pollsters and pundits say one is building. Others say the talk is wishful thinking, and that Republicans will hold their ground or even gain.

Pundits get paid to make predictions. We’d rather hear from you.

With the midterms less than three weeks away, Latina Lista wants to know how our readers see Nov. 3 playing out. Will Democrats sweep in with a big Blue Wave? Will they gain a few seats but fall short of a wave? Is it too close to call? Or are we headed for a Red Wave instead?

Take our one-question reader poll below. It’s anonymous: no sign-up, no email, no name. It takes about five seconds, and you can watch the results update live as other readers weigh in.

Make your prediction →

The poll closes Monday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. CT, the night before Election Day. If you’d like the final results, you can sign up for them after you vote. Then on Nov. 3 we’ll all find out who called it right.

This is an opinion poll, not a scientific survey. Results reflect the readers who chose to vote.