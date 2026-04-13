April 13, 2026

A Blockade, a Nuclear Standoff, and Your Gas Tank

So here we are. The peace talks failed. And now we’re blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

After 21 hours of face to face negotiations in Islamabad that Vice President Vance described as reaching agreement on “most points,” the whole thing fell apart over the one issue that, frankly, was always going to be the hardest: Iran’s nuclear program. President Trump was blunt about it. “There is only one thing that matters,” he wrote on Truth Social. “IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS.”

What happened next tells you a lot about where we are right now. Rather than keep talking, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to blockade the strait, starting this morning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Navy has also been ordered to hunt down and interdict ships in international waters that have already paid Iran’s toll to pass through. And Trump made clear what happens if Iran pushes back: anyone who fires at U.S. forces or peaceful vessels will be, in his words, “BLOWN TO HELL.”

Let’s talk about what this means for us, because it hits close to home in ways that go well beyond geopolitics.

A global energy expert at Columbia University warned that oil prices will likely climb further as a result of the blockade, and that we’re looking at elevated oil prices through the end of 2026 at minimum, even after the war eventually ends, because the strait will need to reopen and damaged oil facilities will need to be repaired before prices meaningfully drop. Iran’s parliament speaker made that point even more bluntly, posting a photo of gas prices near the White House and writing that people should enjoy the current prices because they’re about to get worse.

He’s not wrong that the pressure lands here at home. Every barrel that doesn’t flow freely through the strait ripples outward: higher fuel costs, pricier goods, tighter margins for businesses that are already strained. We feel this at the pump. We feel it at the grocery store. And right now there is no clear timeline for when that changes.

There’s another layer to this that deserves attention. U.S. intelligence suggests China is planning to provide new air defense weaponry to Iran in the coming weeks. If that’s accurate, we are no longer dealing with a bilateral standoff. We are dealing with a situation where the world’s second largest economy is effectively picking a side. Trump has already warned that China will face “big problems” if the intelligence proves out. But China has denied it entirely. That back and forth matters enormously, because Chinese and Indian ships have been among the few allowed to pass through the strait under deals with Tehran. Analysts warn the blockade could put the U.S. on a collision course with more countries that depend on Iranian oil.

And our allies? The U.K. confirmed it will not participate in the blockade, and is instead working with France and other partners to build a coalition of more than 40 nations focused on reopening the strait through a different approach entirely. Once again, the path the U.S. is taking is not the path our closest friends are choosing.

None of this means Trump is necessarily wrong about the nuclear threat. Iran having nuclear weapons would change the security landscape for the entire world, and that is a legitimate concern. But the blockade is a massive escalation on top of an already fragile ceasefire. Analysts have noted that a naval blockade could be viewed by Iran as an act of war, potentially triggering a new round of military escalation.

We have reached a moment where the stakes are genuinely historic. A nuclear standoff, a blockade of the world’s most critical oil corridor, potential confrontation with China, and allies going their own way. Whatever your politics, that is a lot to carry into a Monday morning. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans still opt for print books over digital or audio versions; few are in book clubs

Orbán’s 16-year rule over Hungary ends in crushing election defeat

Trump announces naval blockade on Iran after peace talks collapse

More than a quarter of private colleges are at risk of closing, a new projection shows

3 Daily Habits That May Help Lower Your Risk of Dementia

DNA Evidence Further Complicates the Debate Over the Shroud of Turin

Scientists are trying to build a vaccine that works against almost any respiratory pathogen — here’s how close they are.

A mom and tech entrepreneur building AI advocate for rare-disease families like hers

Rafael Prieto-Curiel is the mathematician saving Mexico through numbers

An underwater bus in Havana becomes the ride that matters during Cuba’s fuel crisis