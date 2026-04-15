April 15, 2026

The Generation That’s About to Change Everything

Here is a number worth thinking about: 72 percent. That is how many voters aged 23 to 29 disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance, according to the new Spring 2026 Yale Youth Poll. And it turns out that is not an outlier. It is part of a pattern that should have both parties paying very close attention right now.

A political expert described the movement shown in the poll as “a massive shift among young voters,” with Democrats now leading among voters aged 18 to 22 by 23 points and among voters aged 23 to 29 by 30 points. Just two years ago, Republicans were running nearly even with or narrowly ahead of the youngest cohorts. That kind of swing does not happen quietly. Something real has shifted.

But here is what makes this moment genuinely interesting. It is not that young people have simply become Democrats. It is that they are increasingly shaping a distinct political identity grounded in specific frustrations, and neither party has fully earned their trust.

The top issues for voters under 35, according to the poll, are cost of living, corruption, democracy, healthcare, and housing. These are not abstract ideological concerns. They are the lived realities of a generation that came of age during a pandemic, tried to launch careers in a chaotic job market, and watched homeownership drift further out of reach with every passing year. A separate Harvard poll found that just 30 percent of young people believe they will be better off than their parents, and two-thirds describe democracy in the U.S. as either in trouble or already failed.

That is a heavy set of conclusions for people in their twenties to have already reached.

The Yale poll also surfaced some genuinely striking data on ICE. While 67 percent of voters overall say police make them feel safer, only 38 percent say the same about ICE, and a plurality of voters in every age bracket under 35 favor eliminating the ICE budget entirely. This is not a fringe position among young people. It is a plurality. If those preferences harden and translate to turnout, the political consequences for immigration enforcement policy could be substantial over the next decade.

Then there is the AI question, and this one cuts across generations in a way that is worth understanding. Young people use AI the most. They are also among the most skeptical about it. Only 26 percent of voters overall believe the benefits of AI will outweigh the harms. When asked in an open-ended question who benefits most from AI, voters across every age group gave the same answer: tech companies and billionaires. When asked who gets hurt, they said workers, children, and everyday people. And despite young voters feeling the most confident in their ability to spot AI-generated content, when actually tested, they performed barely better than a coin flip. That gap between confidence and accuracy is something we all need to reckon with as AI-generated misinformation becomes an increasingly powerful tool in political environments.

The partisan gender gap among the youngest voters is also widening in ways that will shape politics for years to come. Young women ages 18 to 22 now lean Democratic by 44 points. Young men in the same age group have barely shifted. That is not just a 2026 storyline. That is a generational fracture forming in real time.

A plurality of young people view both political parties as dangerous to the country, and more than 80 percent agree that voters need more political party choices than the two major parties currently offer.

That frustration is not nihilism. It is a demand. The generation that is about to become the dominant force in our electorate is telling us clearly what it wants: affordability, accountability, and a system that actually works for them. Whether we are ready to listen is the real question. Go beyond the headlines…

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