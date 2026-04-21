April 21, 2026

Red tulips on a marble floor. That is what it took to stop traffic in the halls of Congress yesterday. Sixty two veterans and military families walked into the Cannon House Office Building rotunda, stood in a quiet circle, and refused to leave. The flowers were for the Iranians we have killed. The folded flag was for the American troops we have buried. And the zip ties were what Capitol Police used when they hauled these people out, one by one, for the crime of saying out loud what a growing number of us are thinking at home.

This war is not working. The people who know war best are the ones saying so loudest.

That should land differently than it has been landing. These were not college activists or cable news regulars. Many of them fought in Iraq. Some are disabled. All of them swore the same oath the troops now stationed across the Persian Gulf swore. When men like Mike Prysner, a veteran of the 2003 invasion, stand in the Capitol and tell active duty service members that conscientious objection is their legal right, we are no longer in the realm of ordinary protest. We are watching the moral scaffolding of a war crack in real time.

The war itself is already cracking. A ceasefire was set to expire today. Tehran has now said it will not negotiate under what it calls the shadow of threats, and the White House has answered by keeping a naval blockade clamped across the Strait of Hormuz. Fifteen American service members have already died since the first drone strike on a Kuwaiti logistics port in March. Thousands more troops are being forward deployed. And over the weekend the president promised that if Iran does not agree to his terms, and here I am quoting him, the whole country is going to get blown up.

Think about what that sentence means for us, sitting here in April of 2026. It means the commander in chief is openly threatening to target civilian infrastructure, which is the textbook definition of a war crime. It means articles of impeachment against the secretary of defense are being drafted in the House even as fresh units ship out. It means that when oil tankers cannot move through Hormuz, the price at our pumps moves instead. Inflation is ticking back up. Recruiters are struggling. Allies are hedging. And the people being asked to carry all of this on their backs are us — the same working families — who have carried every war of the last quarter century.

Here is the part nobody in Washington wants to say out loud. We have been here before. We were told Iraq would be quick. We were told Afghanistan would end. We were told the costs would be worth it. And every time, a generation of veterans came home to pick up the pieces of promises that were never ours to begin with. Yesterday those same veterans walked willingly into handcuffs to warn us, as clearly as they know how, that the next generation is about to repeat the cycle.

The question is whether we listen this time.

Call your representative today. Ask where they stand on a new Authorization for Use of Military Force. Ask whether they would vote to impeach a defense secretary prosecuting an undeclared war. Ask whether they have visited a single VA hospital to see what the last twenty years actually cost us. And if the answers come back vague or polished or full of talking points, remember that in November you hold the loudest vote in the room. Use it. The veterans in zip ties yesterday were not asking you to agree with them. They were asking you to stay awake. Go beyond the headlines…

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