April 22, 2026

When the Revolving Door Only Spins One Way

Count the empty chairs in Trump’s Cabinet this week. There are three now, and if you line up the nameplates, a curious pattern emerges. Kristi Noem out in March. Pam Bondi shown the door in early April. On Monday, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer joined them. Three secretaries gone in seven weeks. All three of them women.

The White House has reasons for each departure, and they are not cosmetic. Noem got tangled up in a $220 million ad campaign that seemed to star her more than the agency she ran, and her tenure at Homeland Security cratered after two American citizens were killed by federal immigration officers in Minnesota. Bondi crossed the president over the Epstein files, a saga Trump wanted buried. Chavez-DeRemer faced an inspector general probe over allegations of an affair with a subordinate, personal use of agency resources, and drinking on the job. Nobody is arguing these were unblemished records.

But here is where it gets interesting. FBI Director Kash Patel has weathered calls to resign. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has too. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly blocked promotions for more than a dozen senior Black and female military officers. Every one of those men is still at his desk. Debbie Walsh, who runs the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, put it plainly to Axios. The question is not whether these three deserved to leave. It is why only these three, and not others who have given the president plenty of reasons.

Some will say it is coincidence. In Trump’s first term, the big firings mostly hit men. Rex Tillerson. Jeff Sessions. John Kelly. The argument goes that presidents fire underperformers, and the gender of the underperformer is incidental. Fair enough. But context matters, and the context this time is a White House that has made dismantling diversity initiatives a signature policy. Women who broke ceilings in the military have been quietly shown the exit. DEI offices across the federal government have been shuttered. When the administration’s approach to gender representation is this aggressive, patterns in who stays and who goes stop looking coincidental and start looking like culture.

Why does any of this matter to us, the ones outside the Beltway churn? Because cabinet secretaries run the agencies that touch our lives every single day. Labor sets wage rules and workplace safety standards. Homeland Security decides how immigration enforcement plays out on our streets. Justice decides which laws get prosecuted and which get ignored. When three of those seats turn over this fast, we get policy whiplash. Acting secretaries do not set bold agendas. Deputies running departments on a provisional basis cannot push through the kind of long planning horizons that actually protect workers, communities, and constitutional rights.

There is also the question of what signal this sends to the next generation of women eyeing public service. If the message is that women get the top jobs first and the boot fastest, fewer will raise their hands. That is a loss we will be paying for long after the 2026 midterms are over. It also narrows the talent pool for both parties, because the women watching this unfold are not just Republicans. They are every daughter deciding whether a life in government is worth the price of admission.

So here is the question: When the revolving door at the highest levels of government spins predictably in one direction, who benefits, and who pays? We do not need to agree on the motive to agree on the result. The only people who can demand better are us. Pay attention. Ask the uncomfortable questions. Hold both parties accountable for who they elevate and who they push out. Democracy happens in the details. Go beyond the headlines…

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