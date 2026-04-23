April 23, 2026

One in Five Trump Voters Wants Him Gone. That’s Not a Blip.

Something shifted this month, and you can see it in the polling, the pundits, and the portfolios.

A new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll released this week shows 55 percent of American adults now want the House to impeach President Trump. That is roughly where Richard Nixon sat days before his resignation in August 1974. It matches where opinion landed after January 6 and tops every other modern impeachment measure. And most startling of all, 21 percent of the people who voted for Trump in 2024 are ready to impeach the man they put back in the Oval Office just sixteen months ago.

That is one in every five of his own voters.

The timing tracks with the unraveling around us. Trump’s Truth Social posts about Iran, including his promise that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight,” pushed some of his loudest media allies over the edge. Tucker Carlson called threats against civilian infrastructure a war crime and says he now regrets helping elect Trump. Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Theo Von, and Tim Dillon have all raised alarms. In Congress, Representative John Larson has introduced 13 articles of impeachment, and more than 85 House members publicly back either impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

And the political disillusionment isn’t the only kind setting in.

Consider the small army of retail crypto traders who bought the $TRUMP memecoin believing they were betting on the president and his promise to make America “the crypto capital of the planet.” More than 813,000 wallets, most belonging to everyday people, lost roughly $2 billion in the weeks after the token launched. The Trump family and its partners collected about $100 million in trading fees along the way. The coin is now down roughly 96 percent from its January 2025 peak of $74, hovering near $2.80. For every dollar the creators of the coin earned, ordinary buyers lost twenty.

Meanwhile, the top 297 token holders are being invited to a “Crypto and Business Conference” gala at the president’s Florida estate, where a seat can cost anywhere from $70,000 to $7.4 million. Senators from both parties have already sent letters demanding to know whether the president himself is directly profiting. It is the purest expression of the trade that sits at the heart of this presidency: the people at the top cash out, and the people who believed in it cash in their savings.

You cannot miss the pattern. The polling collapse, the impeachment support, and the financial wreckage of the memecoin all tell the same story. The base is getting wise. When Tucker Carlson says he regrets his vote, when one in five Trump voters wants him impeached, when retail traders who cheered his inauguration are now holding tokens worth pennies on the dollar, something fundamental is shifting. Loyalty is starting to cost more than it pays back.

None of this guarantees accountability. A Republican House is not going to impeach a Republican president. The White House already called Larson’s resolution “pathetic.” But the 120th Congress is another story. Democrats need only a modest net gain to flip the House, and the political environment favors the kind of wave we haven’t seen since 2018. If that happens, the next Congress walks in with a public mandate for impeachment already secured by polling.

The real question for the rest of us is simpler. When a presidency enriches the few while bankrupting the faithful, when it flirts with war crimes abroad and conflicts of interest at home, at what point do we stop arguing about whether to hold the line and start drawing a new one?

November is seven months away. The answer belongs to us. Go beyond the headlines…

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