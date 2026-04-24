April 24, 2026

Half Our Missiles Are Gone. The Bill Is Just Starting.

$1.9 billion in cruise missiles launched in just sixteen days. That’s what we spent firing 535 Tomahawks into Iran during the opening weeks of Operation Epic Fury. And that was only the beginning.

Now the ceasefire is holding, for the moment, and the accounting has begun. A new analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies finds we burned through more than half of our prewar stockpile of at least four key munitions. Gone in weeks.

Here’s the catch. Replacing what we spent will take anywhere from one to four years, depending on the weapon. Some estimates run closer to four or five. The admiral who oversees the Pacific theater told senators this week that scaling up production of our most advanced missiles would take one to two years. Then he added a line that should stop us cold. “It won’t be soon enough.”

That matters because China has been watching. So has North Korea. So has every adversary with a notebook and a budget. Munitions built for a potential Pacific conflict, the one Pentagon planners have spent years preparing for, were drained into the Middle East. A carrier strike group, an amphibious ready group, missile defense capabilities, all shuffled across theaters to keep pressure on Tehran.

And we’re footing the bill. The Pentagon is asking Congress for more than $70 billion just to procure missiles next year, nearly triple last year’s request. The total defense ask hit $1.5 trillion, the biggest year over year jump in military spending since the end of World War II. A single Tomahawk costs around $3.5 million. A single THAAD interceptor, roughly $12.7 million. That’s real money, and it’s our money. It won’t be spent on roads, classrooms, hospitals, or the medical research that could save a family member’s life.

The deeper trouble is that our defense industrial base can’t simply flip a switch. These weapons rely on tangled supply chains, long qualification cycles, and critical minerals that China largely controls. Sit with that for a second. We need rare materials from the exact rival we’re trying to deter, in order to rebuild the arsenal we just spent deterring someone else.

Our allies are noticing too. Japan was promised 400 Tomahawks. Delivery may now be delayed because of the Iran war. Imagine you’re sitting in Tokyo or Seoul, staring down a nuclear neighbor, and the weapons you paid for are quietly rerouted to somebody else’s fight. That’s how trust in American commitments corrodes, quietly, in memos and missed timelines.

None of this is about whether we can finish the current war. We can. The CSIS report is clear that our inventories, for now, are deep enough. The risk lies in future wars. The risk is the next crisis, in the next region, against an adversary who can actually match us shot for shot. The risk is that we discovered the limits of American firepower in a conflict that was supposed to showcase it.

We often talk about national security as if it exists in a separate ledger from schools and infrastructure and healthcare. It doesn’t. Every missile launched in Iran is a choice not made somewhere else. Every production contract signed today is money our grandchildren will still be paying back. Every empty magazine is a signal flashing to Beijing and Pyongyang.

The ceasefire bought us a pause. It didn’t buy us a strategy. Before Congress rubber stamps a $1.5 trillion check, before we celebrate new framework agreements with defense contractors, we should ask the question nobody in Washington wants to answer out loud. What are we actually trying to accomplish, and what are we willing to give up to accomplish it? We deserve a real debate. We haven’t had one yet. Go beyond the headlines…

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