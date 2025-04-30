April 30, 2025

You would think that given the rise in personal attacks, vicious social media comments and threatening rhetoric delivered by our politicians that most people have learned to grow a “thick skin.” However, the old childhood retort “Stick and stones may break my bones but words…” is long forgotten in this environment and nowhere more so than in this administration. Words aren’t just weapons; they’re marching orders. And when the words come from the highest office in the land, the results are chilling. President Trump promised retribution during his 2024 campaign—and in his first 100 days back in office, he’s been making good on that promise.

According to a new NPR report, Trump’s administration has used the full weight of the federal government to go after more than 100 perceived enemies—ranging from political rivals and former staffers to media outlets, student protesters, law firms, and even judges. We’re talking criminal investigations, revoked security clearances, frozen funding, ICE detentions, and legal threats. It’s retribution with a capital R.

And while some of these efforts have been blocked in court, the pattern is clear: this isn’t just about politics — it’s about power. It’s about sending a message that if you oppose Trump, your name could be next. Civil rights groups and legal experts are sounding the alarm, warning that these tactics don’t just silence critics, they erode the core democratic principles of free speech, due process, and checks and balances.

So, here’s the call to action: pay attention. Whether you’re politically engaged or just trying to keep your head down, this isn’t just about “them” — it could be about any of us. Because once due process is weaponized, it’s no longer justice. It’s control. And history has warned us what happens when power goes unchecked. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Most Americans say US should have stayed out of Vietnam

Points for kills: How Ukraine is using video game incentives to slay more Russians

Trump has used government powers to target more than 100 perceived enemies

5 ways Trump has changed the economy in his first 100 days

How to protect yourself from political stress

Hotter and drier climate in Colorado’s San Luis Valley contributes to kidney disease in agriculture workers, new study shows

Google Is Training a New A.I. Model to Decode Dolphin Chatter—and Potentially Talk Back

Meta launches a stand-alone AI app to compete with ChatGPT

Trump Pick to Run DEA Could Challenge America’s Already Tense Relations With Mexico

Organised crime hampering growth in Latin America, warns World Bank