April 8, 2026

We Were 90 Minutes From World War.

Let’s be honest with each other about what just happened. At around 6:30 Tuesday evening, less than two hours before a presidential deadline that threatened to level Iranian civilian infrastructure, we stepped back from the edge of something catastrophic. And most of us had absolutely no idea it was even that close.

That’s the part that should keep us up at night, even as we exhale in relief.

According to reporting from multiple sources close to the negotiations, even people inside the Trump White House had no idea which direction the president was leaning right up until he posted his ceasefire announcement. The U.S. military had ordered all offensive operations in Iran to cease only after Trump made his announcement.

Pentagon officials and forces in the region spent those final hours actively preparing for a massive bombing campaign, trying to read a president who, by all accounts, was keeping everyone in suspense. A defense official put it plainly: “We had no idea what was going to happen. It was wild.”

Wild. That’s the word a defense official used to describe the hours leading up to what could have been the largest Middle East war in modern history. Let that sink in.

So yes, there is a ceasefire now. Iran has agreed to allow safe passage of marine traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, with vessels coordinating with Iranian armed forces. Markets surged overnight. U.S. crude oil dropped more than 15% to around $95 per barrel, though it is still up more than 65% since the year began, even accounting for Wednesday’s sharp drop. S&P 500 futures soared more than 2.7%, and Dow futures spiked by more than 1,100 points. Gas prices, which had climbed to an average of $4.14 a gallon at the pump, may start dropping in the next few days.

That is genuinely good news. But we should be careful about declaring victory, because right now we’re not at the end of anything. We are at the start of two of the most consequential weeks in modern U.S. foreign policy.

Here is what actually unfolded behind the scenes, and why it matters so much. The diplomatic marathon that produced this ceasefire was not, despite what we’ll likely hear at today’s Pentagon press conference, simply the result of Trump’s threats working. The picture is far more complicated and, frankly, far more precarious.

Monday was described by sources as a “chaotic” day of competing drafts being shuttled between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi via Pakistani mediators, with Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers also working the phones. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is reportedly communicating largely through handwritten notes passed by runners because of active Israeli assassination threats, was personally involved throughout. According to a regional source, without his direct approval, “there wouldn’t have been a deal.”

New intelligence reports suggest Khamenei may be receiving medical treatment in Qom, and there are conflicting reports about the extent of his current capacity to govern. If that’s even partially accurate, the internal Iranian chain of command during these negotiations was not just clandestine; it may have been fragile. We came this close to a regional catastrophe partly because decisions had to filter through a leader communicating via handwritten messages while potentially incapacitated.

China, meanwhile, was quietly advising Iran to seek an exit ramp. Pakistan positioned itself as the indispensable broker. Vice President Vance worked the phones from Hungary. Israel watched nervously, reportedly growing increasingly worried that it had lost control of the process. At one point, Trump told Netanyahu he had to accept the ceasefire, then called Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir to close the deal.

This was not a neat, orchestrated triumph of statecraft. It was a last minute scramble among eleven countries and dozens of officials, held together by personal relationships, mediator goodwill, and the sheer terror of what the alternative looked like.

Now comes the harder part.

Iran’s 10 point peace proposal includes demands that could derail the process entirely, including the removal of all U.S. military forces from the region and the lifting of all sanctions. Israel, meanwhile, has already clarified that it considers Lebanon outside the scope of this ceasefire, directly contradicting Pakistan’s statement that Lebanon was included. Netanyahu said his government supports the ceasefire but that the agreement does not cover fighting in Lebanon. Iran’s state broadcaster was careful to note that “this is not the end of the war.”

So what does this mean for us, practically speaking?

In the short term, the relief is real. Oil exports through the Strait had plunged due to Iranian attacks on commercial ships, triggering what analysts called the largest disruption of crude supplies in history. Brent crude surpassed $126 per barrel at its peak, the highest in four years, and the closure of the strait was compared to the 1970s energy crisis in terms of its global impact. As many as 187 tankers loaded with crude and refined products remained stranded inside the Gulf as of Tuesday. The disruption extended well beyond oil, touching fertilizer, aluminum, helium, and other commodities that flow into our grocery bills and manufacturing costs in ways most of us never see.

Goldman Sachs had already raised their recession probability for 2026 by five percentage points before the ceasefire, and economists had warned that an extended oil disruption could push inflation toward 3.3% and stall GDP growth. A ceasefire, even a fragile two week one, buys time for those pressures to ease.

But here is what we cannot afford to ignore: even with markets rallying, analysts noted that investor demand for gold and Treasuries suggested the market is still hedging against uncertainty rather than genuinely pricing in peace.

One strategist described the mood as “cautious optimism rather than outright celebration.” Oil prices, despite the dramatic drop, are still roughly 40% above where they were before this war started. The Strait is not fully open yet. Iran emphasized that passage through the strait would require coordination with Iranian armed forces, and questions remain about how effectively the effective blockade can be unwound in practice.

The Islamabad talks scheduled for Friday, where Vice President Vance is expected to lead the U.S. delegation, represent easily the most consequential diplomatic moment of this administration. The gaps between what Washington wants (Iran giving up nuclear material, ending enrichment, abandoning its ballistic missile program) and what Tehran wants (sanctions lifted, U.S. troops out of the region, a halt to the broader war) are not small. They are civilizational in scope.

There is also the uncomfortable question of Lebanon. If fighting continues there while a ceasefire is technically in place elsewhere, the logic holding this deal together will be tested almost immediately.

We should also take seriously what all of this has revealed about how decisions affecting all of our lives are currently being made. The image of hawkish allies texting Trump in the final hour, urging him to reject the deal right up until he accepted it, is not reassuring. The image of Pentagon officials preparing a massive bombing campaign while having “no idea” which way their commander in chief was leaning is not reassuring. The knowledge that the ceasefire terms were posted publicly on X by Pakistan’s prime minister before the U.S. had officially agreed is not reassuring.

That is not diplomacy traditionally practiced. That is crisis management by chaos.

To be fair to the outcome: the chaos did not lead to catastrophe this time. Some will argue, credibly, that the pressure and unpredictability created a genuine incentive for Iran to move. The ceasefire is real, at least for now. Gas prices will likely start falling within days. Markets worldwide are rallying, and the world is, for this moment, stepping back from the brink.

But stepping back from the brink is not the same as solving the problem. The brink is still there. Two weeks from now, if the Islamabad talks collapse, if Lebanon reignites the broader conflict, if Iran decides the terms are unacceptable, we could find ourselves right back in the same position. Possibly with even less room to maneuver.

The next fourteen days matter enormously. For our gas prices, our retirement accounts, our grocery bills, our credibility abroad, and frankly for whether or not we end up in a full scale regional war. The people sitting down in Islamabad on Friday carry a weight that is hard to overstate.

What happened yesterday was not a clean win. It was a reminder of just how fragile the peace is, and how much work remains to make it anything more than a pause.

We should celebrate the ceasefire. And then we should watch those talks in Pakistan like our future depends on them. Because it just might. Go beyond the headlines…

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