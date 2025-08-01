August 1, 2025

Perception shapes policy and right now, we appear to be seeing less. A new Associated Press–NORC poll reveals a sharp drop in the number of U.S. adults who believe Black and Hispanic communities face substantial discrimination. Just 40% now hold that view, down from 60% during the national reckoning sparked by George Floyd’s killing in 2020. The findings point to a striking shift in public sentiment, one that could have sweeping implications for racial justice, diversity initiatives, and the very definition of equality in America.

A Nation Forgetting or Reassessing?

In just three years, the national mood has moved from protest to pause. Amid fading headlines and growing political pushback, perceptions of systemic bias are waning. The number of us who believe Asian Americans face “a great deal” or “quite a bit” of discrimination has also dropped, as has support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in workplaces and schools. Roughly one-quarter of respondents now believe DEI efforts may even increase discrimination against minorities — a notion once confined to the political fringe but now moving closer to mainstream opinion.

But perceptions and lived experiences diverge. While only 39% of white respondents say Black people face serious discrimination, 74% of Black Americans say otherwise. It’s a revealing split and one that speaks not just to differing experiences, but to a widening empathy gap.

The Politics of Perception

The drop in perceived discrimination isn’t happening in a vacuum. It coincides with a broader cultural and political campaign led by President Trump and his allies to dismantle DEI frameworks, question affirmative action, and reframe anti-racist initiatives as discriminatory toward white Americans. By painting DEI as a tool of left-wing overreach, the Trump platform has shifted the debate from remedying inequality to allegedly reversing it.

Critics argue that this reframing isn’t about fairness but fear, an attempt to reassert dominance in institutions that have begun, however modestly, to diversify. And now, some states aligned with that agenda are rolling back DEI policies, issuing bans, and launching probes into companies that continue to implement them. It’s a backlash dressed in the language of equality.

Whose Experience Counts?

Polls like this one offer a mirror, not a verdict. While they show what people believe, they don’t determine what’s true. Discrimination hasn’t vanished. Nor have the policies and power structures that perpetuate it. What may be fading instead is the willingness to acknowledge it.

Even as DEI loses favor in boardrooms, and universities face legal challenges over diversity practices, the reality on the ground hasn’t shifted nearly as much. Muslim, Jewish, and undocumented communities continue to face high levels of discrimination, with 58% of us agreeing that undocumented immigrants face serious bias — the highest of any group surveyed.

The Stakes of Apathy

Whether this shift in perception leads to policy stagnation, or outright reversal, remains to be seen. But history suggests that when discrimination becomes invisible to the majority, progress slows for the marginalized. Apathy is not neutral. It’s a force that quietly reinforces the status quo.

As the Voting Rights Act turns 60, and new legal fights over race, equity, and representation make their way to the Supreme Court, the disconnect between belief and reality may be one of the biggest barriers to justice. If we are seeing less discrimination, the danger isn’t just in what we no longer notice, but in what we no longer feel compelled to change. Go beyond the headlines…

