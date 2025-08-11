August 11, 2025

Prices are climbing for millions of Americans, but not because of a sudden spike in inflation or a shortage of goods. Instead, a quieter force is at work — one that feels less like a market shift and more like an invisible surcharge. New data shows that President Donald Trump’s tariffs, billed as a tool to rebalance global trade, are costing Americans an extra $12.2 billion each month, or about $47 per person. For some households, the increase is far steeper, with nearly 15 percent reporting monthly expenses up by $100 or more.

This “stealth tax” is already changing how people shop. Two-thirds of survey respondents say they have noticed price hikes since the tariffs began, with many pointing to Amazon, Walmart, and Chinese platforms like Temu and Shein as the most obvious examples. While some consumers see the higher prices as a patriotic trade-off for buying American-made goods, a growing share is not convinced. Support for tariffs has dropped six points since the start of the year, while opposition has risen sharply.

Economists warn that the real impact has yet to fully appear. Tariff-driven price pressures tend to ripple slowly, hitting everyday items first before moving into larger purchases as new shipments arrive. Retailers are already experimenting with subtle ways to manage sticker shock, from bundling products to changing sizes, but if tariffs continue to expand, those workarounds may not be enough.

The question now is whether Americans will keep absorbing the costs or push back as the “patriotic flex” becomes a budget strain — and whether the economy can avoid a broader slowdown as households adjust to paying more for the same basket of goods. Go beyond the headlines…

