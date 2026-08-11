August 11, 2026

When a Senate Seat Becomes a Family Inheritance

The death of Senator Lindsey Graham left South Carolina Republicans with an unusual problem. Just weeks after voters nominated him for a fifth term, the longtime Republican—who spent a quarter-century building a national profile as a foreign policy hawk and Trump confidant—was gone. In his absence, we face an uncomfortable truth about how American democracy operates: political power often flows along family lines, regardless of qualifications.

On July 11, Graham died unexpectedly from an aortic dissection at age 71. He had served in the Senate since 2003, building a reputation as a bipartisan negotiator and a fixture in cable news studios. Within days, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to fill the remainder of his term. She had never held political office before. She had never run for office. She had no background in legislative service or public administration. But she carried a surname voters knew, and she carried the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who called on her to run for a full six-year term.

Today, South Carolina Republicans cast ballots in a special primary to decide whether to nominate her. More than ten candidates are competing, including members of Congress, a former governor, and a businessman. Darline Graham is running on little more than proximity to her late brother and Trump’s explicit backing. If no candidate secures fifty percent of the vote, the race advances to a runoff on August 25.

What troubles me about this dynamic is not that Darline Graham chose to serve. It is that we seem to accept the notion that a Senate seat is something a president can hand to a family member, or that voters should treat political office as heritable property. Lindsey Graham spent years championing sanctions against Russia and negotiating with Ukraine. He died after securing a deal with the Trump administration for a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that passed the Senate just last week, named in his honor, with eighty six senators voting yes to impose harsh new penalties on Moscow and extend sanctions against Iran. Darline Graham had the privilege of presiding over that eighty six to eleven vote—slamming down the gavel on her brother’s final legislative achievement.

That act was meaningful. It allowed her to claim a link to his legacy, to suggest she shares his commitment to American strength abroad. But presiding over a vote is not the same as building a coalition. It is not the same as navigating the complex relationships and power structures that a Senate seat demands. It is not the same as having the credibility to negotiate treaties, challenge presidents when necessary, or represent your state’s interests in a way that transcends the next election cycle.

The risk here is one we can already see playing out. When political power becomes hereditary, we lose competence. We lose accountability. We get candidates who run on a name and an endorsement rather than a track record. Voters in South Carolina face a genuine problem today: do they nominate Darline Graham because she carries Trump’s blessing and her brother’s surname? Do they choose a more experienced competitor? The crowded field makes that decision harder. If the vote splits among established candidates, Graham could win with a plurality, not because voters believed she was the most qualified choice, but because the alternative candidates divided the opposition.

This matters far beyond South Carolina. We are heading into the 2026 midterm elections with the Senate up for grabs. Democrats have a real opportunity to expand their majority if they can convince voters that their candidates have the experience, judgment, and independence to represent their interests in Washington. But they cannot make that case if Republicans are able to simply install family members into open seats, and voters shrug and accept it as normal.

According to Gallup polling from 2024, a majority of Americans believe the government is largely controlled by special interests, and faith in Congress remains near historic lows. Nominating inexperienced family members to inherited Senate seats does nothing to challenge that perception. It reinforces it. It tells voters that politics is a game played by elites and their relatives, not by people who earn their way through service and credibility.

We need to raise our standards. We need to demand that candidates for the Senate have the experience to do the job. We need to reject the idea that a last name or a presidential endorsement is sufficient reason to send someone to represent millions of people in Washington. And we need to make clear that when the stakes are this high, we choose people based on what they have done, not who they are related to. Go beyond the headlines…

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