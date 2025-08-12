August 12, 2025

The Alaska summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is being framed as a pivotal moment in the effort to end the war in Ukraine, but the forces at play suggest it could serve as a turning point of a very different kind. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin’s primary aim is not genuine peace but the strategic fracturing of the U.S.–European alliance that has thus far held firm in support of Ukraine. Russian officials and state media are working to recast Ukraine and Europe, rather than Moscow, as the chief obstacles to a settlement. This approach aligns with the Kremlin’s long-standing strategy of eroding Western unity, and the summit offers a highly visible stage to advance that goal.

The stakes are heightened by reports that the U.S. is exploring a ceasefire proposal involving Ukraine ceding some Russian-occupied eastern territories. President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected this idea, arguing that such concessions would reward aggression, allow Moscow to regroup, and invite further conflict. European leaders share these concerns, favoring instead a ceasefire based on current battle lines as an interim step toward a broader settlement. The Kremlin, however, continues to demand not just territorial control but also Ukraine’s abandonment of NATO membership and the installation of a pro-Russian government — conditions tantamount to full capitulation.

The optics of the Alaska summit are as critical as its outcomes. It marks Putin’s first visit to the U.S. in a decade and comes at a time when Russia is actively testing the resolve of Western partnerships. The inclusion of Zelensky at the table, which the White House is reportedly considering, could mitigate perceptions that Ukraine is being sidelined. Ukrainian analyst Viktor Kovalenko has suggested that Kyiv might propose a phased deal tied to sanctions relief and partial Russian withdrawal, preserving a strategic “fortress belt” in Donetsk and Luhansk to deter future incursions.

Ultimately, the summit will be judged not just by any announcements made in Alaska but by whether it solidifies a common front among the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine or reveals fractures that Russia can exploit. If the latter occurs, the meeting could be remembered not as a step toward peace, but as a diplomatic misstep that advanced the Kremlin’s most enduring objective — dividing its adversaries while holding fast to its own ambitions. Go beyond the headlines…

