August 12, 2026

The Government Just Decided Science is Optional, and Our Kids are the Experiment

This week, the Trump administration signed an executive order to gut the childhood vaccine schedule while measles cases are surging at their highest levels in 35 years. This is not a coincidence. It’s a case of ideology colliding with public health and nobody in power saying no.

As of August 11, 2026, according to CDC data, we have recorded 2,465 confirmed measles cases across the country. Last year we had 2,289 total. We have not seen numbers like this since 1991. Forty-three states and Washington D.C. are experiencing outbreaks. In South Carolina alone, 670 cases were confirmed as of late July. These are not statistics. These are children in hospitals with rashes covering their bodies, parents watching fevers spike, and the lingering terror of complications nobody expected. According to the CDC, if one person has measles, up to nine out of ten unvaccinated people nearby will catch it.

Into this crisis walked an executive order. The administration wants to reduce the number of childhood vaccines recommended by federal health authorities from 17 to 11, space out shots across more medical visits, and split the MMR vaccine (which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella) into three separate shots instead of one. The order provides no new scientific evidence. Because there isn’t any. A 2024 CDC article explicitly stated that there is no published scientific evidence supporting the idea that splitting MMR into separate shots provides any benefit.

The White House claims this is about “parental choice” and “flexibility.” But parental choice means something different when measles is spreading. It means some parents will choose not to vaccinate their children, and those children will become vectors for a disease that, according to historical CDC data, killed 400 to 500 Americans every year before we had a vaccine. Before the vaccine was introduced, measles hospitalized roughly 48,000 people annually in the United States. Now that number is close to zero in vaccinated populations.

We are living through the immediate consequences of vaccine hesitancy, and the government just chose to lean into it.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has built a career questioning vaccine safety without evidence, stood beside President Trump and suggested that vaccines cause autism. Dozens of studies involving millions of people have found no link between vaccines and autism. Kennedy himself claimed something “happened in the mid-1990s that changed our children.” He is wrong. What happened was our awareness improved. Autism diagnosis rates increased because we got better at recognizing autism, not because vaccines suddenly started causing it. The major medical groups, from the American Academy of Pediatrics to the American College of Physicians, have unanimously rejected this framing.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican physician, immediately called the order “wrong.” He posted on X that vaccines are “overwhelmingly safe” and “DO NOT cause autism.” Even members of the president’s own party understand the stakes.

The real damage here is not immediate. The order asks for reports in 90 days. Major insurers said Monday they plan to continue covering CDC-recommended vaccines without copays, at least for now. But the message is unmistakable: the federal government no longer stands behind childhood vaccination. When health officials send mixed signals during an active measles outbreak, people get confused. When people get confused, vaccination rates drop. When vaccination rates drop, measles spreads.

We are weeks away from the 2026 midterm elections. Voters are thinking about the economy, about healthcare costs, about whether they can afford to raise their kids. What they are not thinking about is whether their government will protect their children from preventable diseases. That protection was something we took for granted. Now it is a political question. That is how you lose public health. Not with a bang, but with an executive order signed on a Monday afternoon in the Oval Office, while a virus surges in the background and nobody in power stops it. Go beyond the headlines…

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