August 13, 2026

Primary Fever Is Already Fading: What That Means for November

When Oregon voters turned out at 41.9 percent for their primary, according to The Midterm Project, they set the standard: this is what it looks like when we actually show up. California followed closely behind at 40.7 percent. Yet across the 22 states that have so far reported their midterm primary numbers, the picture is far more mixed. We’re averaging just 26 percent turnout, and only five states out of 32 that have held primaries have even crossed the 30 percent threshold that policy experts call acceptable for healthy democracy.

This matters more than it might seem. Primary turnout is historically the canary in the coal mine for general election engagement. And with the November midterms less than three months away, what we’re seeing tells us both an encouraging and cautionary tale about the state of our democracy right now.

The encouraging part comes from places like California, Oregon, Montana at 37.9 percent, and South Dakota at 34.5 percent. In Texas, we witnessed something remarkable: Democratic primary turnout actually exceeded Republican turnout for the first time in the state’s modern history, with a record 24 percent showing up overall, according to reporting from Texas Tribune sources. These spikes matter because they suggest that voters in key battlegrounds are paying attention. When people engage in primaries, they’re making choices about which candidates will represent their values in November. That’s the opposite of apathy.

Yet the cautious reality deserves our attention too. Across the nation, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, we’re tracking toward a goal of 35 percent turnout for 2026 and falling short. Maryland came in at just 16.7 percent. Indiana held at 17 percent, essentially flat with historical trends. Even as we face high-stakes races for control of Congress and dozens of governor’s mansions, most of us are sitting this out.

Here’s what worries election watchers: primary turnout and general election turnout track together, but never at the same rate. When we show up for primaries, more of us show up for November. But the gap remains significant. In 2022, midterm turnout nationally was 47 percent, according to NBC News reporting, up from the typical 40 percent we normally see in off-cycle elections. That was genuinely impressive. But it still meant that more than half of eligible voters stayed home during an election that would determine who controls the House and Senate.

The patterns we’re seeing in these primaries tell us something important about ourselves. We don’t lack the capacity for engagement. Oregonians proved that. Californians proved that. But we clearly lack consistency. Turnout spikes when races feel personal, when candidates resonate, when the stakes feel real. The challenge is making the midterms feel as urgent to voters in Maryland or Indiana as they do in Texas or Oregon.

Between now and November, the question isn’t whether we care. Primary voters showed they do. The question is whether that momentum survives the long stretch to Election Day. History suggests it won’t survive on its own. We know from prior cycles that turnout erodes as campaigns wear on and fatigue sets in. We also know that our nation’s structural barriers to voting, from registration deadlines to voter ID requirements to the sheer logistics of finding time to cast a ballot, hit hardest on working people and communities of color who already face the steepest obstacles.

If we want the passion we’re seeing in blue states to spread to purple ones, and to match what Republicans are mobilizing nationwide, we need to start thinking of November not as something that happens to us but as something we make happen. That starts with registering every persuadable voter right now, well ahead of deadlines. It means building the infrastructure that gets people to the polls when life gets busy. It means understanding that the 26 percent average primary turnout is baseline, not ceiling.

We have shown we can turn out when it matters. Now we need to prove we can sustain it. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump approval takes another hit: Poll

Putin threat pushes Germany to give spies major new powers

Judge blocks US Postal Service from restricting mail-in voting

C is for C-shaped economy

Evolving political views linked to changes in brain activity

One Workout Is ‘Significantly Superior’ For Sleep, According to Research

‘Imposing ignorance’: US climate science under siege

New eclipse web app tracks real-time Sun coverage from anywhere in the world

Cuba marks Fidel Castro’s 100th birthday as his shadow still shapes a nation in crisis

Costa Rica Looks to Ukraine for Drone Technology in Security Fight