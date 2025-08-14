August 14, 2025

We say we want fair markets and lower prices. Today the country got a starkly different plan for how to get there. The White House has revoked the Biden era order that pushed agencies to confront junk fees, dominant mergers, and employer power, replacing it with an America first antitrust posture that promises lighter rules and faster merger reviews.

What changed

• Biden’s 2021 order told agencies to promote competition across airlines, health care, tech, agriculture, and labor. It was popular because it targeted everyday costs and corporate abuses.

• The new approach scraps that playbook. Justice officials say they will streamline the Hart Scott Rodino merger review process and rely more on targeted consent decrees. They argue the prior strategy was overly prescriptive and burdensome.

• In parallel, the administration has moved to shrink the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau workforce sharply. Consumer groups estimate recent shifts across consumer oversight have already cost the public at least 18 billion dollars through higher fees and lost restitution.

What this likely means for prices and power

• Mergers may face fewer procedural hurdles and close more quickly, which can speed investment but also raises the risk of higher prices and thinner choice if consolidation goes unchecked.

• Rolling back a whole of government push on competition removes pressure on sectors where fees and markups were already in focus, from airline add ons to pharmacy middlemen to hospital and insurer tie ups.

• Labor markets may see less scrutiny of practices that suppress pay or worker mobility, such as non compete rules or no poach agreements, which the prior order urged agencies to police.

• Tariffs are already lifting some consumer prices. Easing the competition agenda at the same time could compound household costs if market power grows.

The core trade off

A lighter touch can reduce compliance costs and signal predictability for business. A weaker competition stance can let dominant firms extend pricing power and make it harder for small rivals to break in. The first outcome can support profits and investment. The second can erode consumer welfare and long run innovation.

What to watch

• Merger data. Are filings up, reviews shorter, blocks and divestiture demands down

• Fee trends. Airline add ons, bank fees, cable and streaming bundles, and medical billing practices are early indicators of market discipline

• Worker mobility. Changes in job switching rates and starting pay for entry and mid level roles

• Enforcement mix. Do cases shift from structural remedies and merger challenges toward negotiated settlements that are hard to monitor

Bottom line

This is not only a legal pivot. It is a values choice about who carries the cost of market power. If faster deals and lighter rules deliver real savings for consumers, the shift will look justified. If consolidation accelerates and fees climb, the public will feel it at the register long before it shows up in official inflation data. Go beyond the headlines…

