August 18, 2025

Trump wants to end mail-in ballots and voting machines before 2026 midterms

This morning, Trump issued an executive order ‘intention’ on his Truth Social media platform that should alarm all of us. He plans to end mail-in ballots and electronic voting before the 2026 midterms. This latest ax to our Constitution does not just preview a courtroom battle, it challenges the basic architecture of how elections work throughout the fifty states, thousands of local jurisdictions, military bases abroad, tribal lands, and every nursing home and dorm in between. The headline is simple. The implications are not.

First, the law. State governments set the time, place, and manner of congressional elections, and Congress can change those rules by statute. For presidential elections, state legislatures decide how electors are chosen, while Congress sets the date. An executive order cannot rewrite state election codes or overturn acts of Congress. That means an order banning mail voting or machines would collide with state authority on day one and would likely be enjoined quickly. It would also run into federal laws already on the books, including the Help America Vote Act, which funds and guides voting systems, and laws that protect military and overseas voters who rely on absentee ballots.

Second, security. The claim that mail ballots and voting machines are broadly vulnerable has been tested in courts and audits for years. Verified paper ballots, risk limiting audits, logic and accuracy testing, and chain of custody procedures are now standard practice in many states. Most ballot tabulation uses paper that can be recounted. Hand counting every ballot at scale sounds simple but introduces human error, slows results, and raises costs for counties that already struggle to recruit poll workers.

Third, logistics and timing. Replacing established systems with paper only by 2026 would require redesigning ballots, reprinting with watermarks, retraining workers, and rebuilding audit procedures across more than ten thousand election offices. States would need to buy new scanners or plan for manual tally rooms. Counties would have to find larger spaces, more staffing, and more time to count and reconcile. None of this is cheap, and none of it is quick.

Fourth, access. Mail voting is not just a convenience. It is how homebound seniors, rural voters far from polling places, people with disabilities, students away from home, and service members overseas participate. Ending it would lower turnout for groups that already face barriers. Courts look closely at voting rules that create disparate burdens, which adds another legal risk.

Fifth, stability. Sudden rule changes close to an election can confuse voters and erode trust. The likely result would be a patchwork of court orders and emergency fixes that vary by state. That uncertainty is its own threat to confidence, no matter which party benefits.

Sixth, politics. The announcement energizes a core message about election integrity for the White House while inviting a unified response from states and local officials who run elections for a living. It also puts Republican officials who expanded early and mail voting in their own states on the spot. Voters may support strong security and still recoil at rules that make it harder to cast a ballot.

What to watch next

• Immediate lawsuits from states and voting rights groups arguing the order exceeds executive power and violates state authority

• Federal courts weighing the clash between existing statutes and a new directive from the White House

• Practical guidance from state election directors about supply chains, recruiting, and deadlines if any part of the order survives

• Effects on military and overseas voting and on voters who depend on absentee access for health or distance reasons

• Market signals from vendors and counties about costs and deliverability for new paper based systems at national scale

The core question is not whether paper is good or audits are wise. Many states already use both. The question is who decides and on what timeline. A functioning democracy relies on rules that are clear, lawful, and stable enough for every citizen to understand. Changing the method of voting by decree risks trading one set of fears for another. If the goal is confidence, the surest path runs through legislation, transparent standards, and public audits that voters can see and verify. Go beyond the headlines…

