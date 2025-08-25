August 25, 2025

Europe just said the quiet part out loud. Christine Lagarde warned that the eurozone’s job growth and output now rely on migrants, and the numbers back her up. Since late 2021, employment in the bloc rose about 4 percent, with foreign workers delivering roughly half of that gain even though they were only about 9 percent of the labor force in 2022. Germany’s economy would be several points smaller without migrant labor. Spain’s rebound leans on it as well. In short, an aging continent kept growing because newcomers filled gaps, eased shortages, and helped contain price pressure as firms tried to expand.

Here is the tension. Net immigration pushed Europe’s population to a record, yet politics are pulling in the opposite direction. Governments from Berlin to Rome face voter pressure to shut the door just as demographics point to fewer native workers and more demand for care, health, and services. Lagarde’s message is pragmatic rather than romantic. If inflows slow, labor markets tighten and output slips. That is the arithmetic.

Now contrast that with the United States. Washington is moving to reduce the foreign born workforce through stepped up removals, broader visa vetting, and new limits in sectors that already struggle to hire. The foreign born share of workers has edged down even as millions of Americans retire and care needs rise. Employers in agriculture, construction, logistics, hospitality, and health support roles report hiring gaps. Wage gains at the bottom have cooled while prices for basics still bite. Fewer workers mean slower service and higher operating costs, which can show up as slower growth or stickier inflation.

The policy choice is stark in both places. Europe ties resilience after the pandemic to migrant labor yet flirts with closing the valve. The United States is testing whether a large economy can age in place while shrinking access to the global labor pool. If leaders want strong growth with stable prices, two levers matter most in the near term. Match training to real vacancies and create clear, lawful pathways that prioritize essential work. The alternative is a tighter labor market that looks good in headlines but delivers longer wait times, higher bills, and a recovery that runs out of breath. Go beyond the headlines…

