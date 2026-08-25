August 25, 2026

Who Does the Justice Department Work For When a CEO Gets an Oval Office Meeting?

Remember the last time you bought concert tickets? You beat the queue, you grabbed two seats before they vanished, and you felt like you had won something. Then the checkout page loaded and the price you thought you agreed to turned out to be a suggestion. Service fee. Facility fee. Order processing fee. Somewhere between the cart and the confirmation email, a third of the cost appeared out of nowhere, and nobody ever explained who gets to decide that.

For a couple of weeks this spring, it looked like someone in Washington was finally going to make them answer for it. Then a phone call happened.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation published Sunday, President Trump personally told a senior Justice Department official to settle the government’s antitrust case against Live Nation, the company that owns Ticketmaster. The instruction reportedly came days after a February 27 Oval Office meeting with Live Nation’s chief executive, Michael Rapino. The meeting, the Journal reports, was called to talk about bookings at the Kennedy Center, but the president asked why the lawsuit had not been resolved yet. The trial was set to start March 2.

Two words, the Journal reports the president used: settle it.

That is a lot of history to erase in one sentence. The Justice Department had spent more than a decade building this case, which the Biden administration filed in 2024 with the stated goal of breaking Ticketmaster away from Live Nation, according to PBS News. And here is the part that should bother us regardless of party: Trump himself signed an executive order in March 2025 promising to crack down on exploitative ticket pricing. The pressure looked bipartisan. It looked real.

Then, on March 9, the Justice Department announced a deal. Live Nation would pay a fine of up to 280 million dollars, sell off at least 13 amphitheaters, cap service fees at 15 percent at venues it owns, and open its ticketing platform to competitors, according to the Associated Press. The judge, Arun Subramanian, said it was unacceptable that nobody informed him of the tentative deal until the night before, the AP reported. The Journal also found that Live Nation had hired lawyers from Sullivan and Cromwell in December 2025, the same firm representing the president in two New York appeals.

The Justice Department disputes the story. A spokesperson told PBS News that the Journal’s account is in material respects categorically false and that the department stands behind the settlement. Live Nation, for its part, told the Journal it had every right to go over the head of the Antitrust Division after months of failing to get a meeting.

Fair enough. But look at what happened next, because this is where the story gets interesting. Only six states signed on to the federal deal. Thirty three states and the District of Columbia, Republican and Democratic alike, said the terms were too generous and kept going to trial without the federal government, according to the law firm Crowell and Moring. On April 15, a jury in Manhattan found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable on every antitrust count, and concluded that fans were overcharged 1 dollar and 72 cents per ticket at major venues, according to NBC News. The states are now asking the judge to order a breakup.

So the case the president wanted closed is still open. The remedy the settlement avoided is still on the table. And the fine, according to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office, amounts to roughly 1 percent of Live Nation’s 25 billion dollars in annual revenue.

Concert tickets are not the biggest thing in our lives. But they are a clean test of a bigger question: when a company can get its CEO into the Oval Office, does the government still work for the rest of us? Every state attorney general who refused that deal, red state or blue, answered no. Judge Subramanian gets the next word this fall.

We should be watching. Our cart totals depend on it. Go beyond the headlines…

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