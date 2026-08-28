August 28, 2026

The Federal Reserve’s Kevin Warsh Faces His First Real Test at Jackson Hole as Inflation Sticks and Markets Waver

Around 10 in the morning Eastern time today, at a lodge beneath the Teton mountains in Wyoming, a man most of us couldn’t recognize on the street will give a speech with the power to move our mortgage payments, our credit card bills, and the price of everything we buy. His name is Kevin Warsh. He runs the Federal Reserve. And for three months, he has told us almost nothing.

Warsh took charge of the central bank in May, according to NPR, and he brought a philosophy with him: central bankers talk too much. He refuses to offer what economists call forward guidance, the tradition of signaling where interest rates are headed. Watch the economy, he says, not Washington. On its face, that sounds refreshingly modest. The problem is timing. Prices rose 3.7 percent in the 12 months ending in July, according to the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge as reported by NPR, and the Fed has now overshot its 2 percent target for going on six consecutive years, according to Axios. When the referee will not explain the rules, everyone starts betting on chaos.

And bet they have. After the Fed voted in July to hold its benchmark rate steady, a decision that drew three dissents from Warsh’s own colleagues according to Yahoo Finance, the bond market sold off and drove up what it costs our government to borrow for decades at a time, according to Axios. Things got shaky enough that the Treasury Department stepped directly into global markets twice, first helping to prop up the Japanese yen and then buying support for the prices of longer government bonds. Investors now see roughly a one in three chance that the Fed raises rates at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. That would be the first increase since July 2023.

Here is why all of this should matter to each of us. The average rate on a standard 30-year mortgage is at 6.66 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey, within a whisker of its high for the year. If Warsh signals hikes ahead, borrowing gets more expensive. If he stays vague and markets read weakness, bond yields can climb anyway, and mortgage rates follow them. We can lose either way if he gets this morning wrong.

There is a deeper question underneath the rate math. President Trump has kept up a steady drumbeat for rate cuts, even as inflation argues for the opposite. Meanwhile the Treasury’s repeated interventions in bond markets raise a question Americans have not seriously faced since 1951, when the two institutions signed an accord separating their roles, according to Axios: is the Fed still independent, or is it becoming a junior partner to the White House’s borrowing needs?

Warsh himself once floated rewriting that accord. What he says, or refuses to say, about that relationship today may matter more than anything he says about rates.

To be fair to Warsh, his caution has a real argument behind it. Promising a rate path can box a central bank into bad decisions, and he believes humility serves the institution better than theater. He may also be right that artificial intelligence eventually pushes prices down, though a Deutsche Bank economist told NPR it is clearly inflationary right now.

But credibility is a currency too, and his is being spent fast. We pay the price of that erosion in every loan we sign. This morning, in the mountain air, the quietest man in Washington finally has to say something. We should all be listening. Go beyond the headlines…

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