August 3, 2026

Capital One Cites Money Laundering Review in Motion to Dismiss Trump Organization Lawsuit

Imagine you run a business. A bank you have used for over a decade suddenly closes hundreds of your accounts, no warning, no real explanation, just gone. You would want answers too. That is essentially what happened to the Trump Organization in 2021, and for years the story has been simple in the telling: Capital One punished Donald Trump’s businesses for the Capitol riot on January six. Now Capital One is telling a federal judge a very different story, and it is one worth paying attention to.

In a motion filed Friday in a Florida court, Capital One’s lawyers said the bank shut down roughly 385 accounts tied to the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and a cluster of affiliated businesses, including a winery, a bottled water company and a golf course developer, according to reporting from NPR. The bank says the closures followed a months long internal review by its financial crimes team over money laundering concerns, not political retaliation. It is, by most accounts, the first time a bank has formally connected concerns like these to the president’s family business, and Capital One has been careful to note it never accused the Trump Organization of anything illegal.

Here is why this matters beyond one lawsuit. For the past several years, “debanking” has become a rallying cry among conservatives, including the president himself, who signed an executive order directing regulators to crack down on what he calls politically motivated account closures. Trump is separately suing JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for five billion dollars over similar claims. The entire narrative rests on the idea that banks are weaponizing their power against people based on politics. Capital One’s filing does not just dispute that story in this one case. It complicates the broader argument that has been used to justify sweeping new banking regulations.

We should care about this regardless of how we feel about the former president. Banks hold enormous, largely unchecked power over who gets to participate in the economy. That is a real problem, and it deserves scrutiny whether the customer being cut off is a Trump business or a small marijuana dispensary or a nonprofit that made a lender nervous. But that scrutiny only works if we are honest about the facts in front of us. If the actual reason for these closures was a legitimate anti-money laundering review, and if regulators end up building policy around a debanking narrative that does not hold up in court, we get worse rules that solve the wrong problem.

There is also a transparency question buried in here that affects all of us as bank customers. Capital One argues federal banking secrecy law barred it from explaining itself even if it wanted to, and the judge has already ruled once that banks generally have broad discretion to close accounts for almost any reason under standard contract language. That leaves ordinary account holders with very little recourse and very little insight into why a bank might drop them. Whatever the outcome of this particular fight, it exposes how much power banks hold over people’s financial lives with remarkably few strings attached.

The judge, Roy Altman, already dismissed an earlier version of this lawsuit in March and Capital One is now asking him to end it permanently. We may not get a definitive answer on what really happened in 2021 anytime soon. But we should watch closely, because whichever side wins in court will shape how much power banks and regulators have over each of us going forward. Go beyond the headlines…

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