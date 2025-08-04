August 4, 2025

The American Dream is still alive. It just happens to be locked behind a gate that fewer people can open. A new analysis of work, marriage, and homeownership trends suggests that while many Americans are comfortably settled into stable jobs, lasting relationships, and rising home equity, millions of younger adults are stalled outside the system waiting, trying, and often giving up.

A Dream Deferred

Jobs are plentiful, if you already have one. The labor market is tight not because of abundant opportunity but because the doors are staying shut. Fewer people are being hired, and those without jobs are remaining unemployed longer than at any point since before the pandemic. Employers are automating tasks, trimming entry-level roles, and leaning into AI for productivity gains. College graduates and first-time job seekers are finding themselves at a standstill.

Meanwhile, marriage, a traditional marker of adulthood and stability, continues its long, quiet fade. Fewer people are getting married, and many are not coupling up at all. Teen dating is down. Cohabitation is down. Divorce, for those who do marry, is also down. What is rising is the sense that relationships are harder to start and slower to form.

The Price of Entry

Nowhere is the new divide more stark than in housing. For those who locked in historically low mortgage rates years ago, this is a golden era. Their home values are rising, their monthly payments are locked, and their equity is growing. But for those who missed that window, the outlook is grim. Home prices remain at record highs, interest rates have made borrowing far more expensive, and inventory is tight. The housing market of 2025 is on track to be the slowest in 30 years.

This creates a feedback loop. Being married is statistically associated with better job prospects. Better jobs often lead to homeownership. And owning a home typically reinforces economic stability. Take one piece out, and the whole system starts to wobble.

A Generational Crossroads

Not every American wants a house with a picket fence or a traditional marriage. Many young adults are redefining what success looks like. But the data shows that these three pillars: work, love, and shelter, remain deeply connected to financial health and life satisfaction. The problem is not that people no longer want the American Dream. It’s that the ladder up to it is missing too many rungs.

So while millions of Americans enjoy the rewards of having gotten in early, a rising number are stuck on the outside looking in. The challenge for the country is figuring out whether this is a temporary pause or the new normal. Go beyond the headlines…

