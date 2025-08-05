August 5, 2025

The journey was supposed to end with a new beginning. But for thousands of migrants now stranded in Mexico City, the path north has turned into a holding pattern. Dreams of reaching the United States are dissolving into the hot pavement beneath their feet.

Around 5,000 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, India, and beyond are now stuck in Mexico City, living in shelters or crowding into apartments in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.They are not waiting for an opportunity. They are waiting for a way out. As U.S. immigration policies have tightened under both the Biden and Trump administrations, the border has grown increasingly impenetrable.

Crossings through the Darien Gap have nearly stopped. Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have plunged by over 90 percent since December. What remains is a limbo with no clear resolution. Shelters like Vasco de Quiroga are overflowing with families who have traveled for years only to find themselves three bunk beds high in a borrowed corner of one of Mexico’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

Children draw unicorns and pirate ships on shelter walls. Parents sell popsicles in traffic or find day jobs where they can. Some are waiting for flights home. Others are trying to scrape together enough for a bus ticket. Most are just trying to make it through the week. The reversal is hard to ignore.

This time last year, migrants pushed forward with the hope that persistence would eventually meet opportunity. Now, the pull of the American Dream has weakened. Not only are people not arriving — many are thinking about going back. And not because they want to. Because they have no other choice.

The system in place is not just filtering migrants. It is stranding them. Trapped between closed doors and long roads home, thousands are stuck in the middle of a promise that no longer leads anywhere.

For many, it’s not just the end of the road. It’s the end of the belief in America. Go beyond the headlines…

The vast majority of US adults are stressed about grocery costs, an AP-NORC poll finds

China Develops ‘Telepathy’ Radar System

Transportation Sec. Duffy to announce nuclear reactor on the moon

How many women on the board? Fewer companies are saying

8 types of family members that aren’t worth keeping in touch with as you get older, according to psychology

Cardiologist explains how to live long and healthy − and avoid chronic disease

Colorado Builds ‘World’s Largest’ Wildlife Overpass, Giving Big Creatures Safe Path Over Busy Freeway

New app helps Michigan teens quit vaping, tobacco

Chile’s plunging birth rate may foreshadow future in U.S.

Migrants stuck in Mexico City consider returning to their countries of origin: ‘America is over’