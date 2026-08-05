August 5, 2026

The Golden Age That Wasn’t

When President Trump took office, his team promised us the economic moon: six percent growth, a factory building boom, and a restoration of American prosperity that would dwarf anything we’ve seen in recent memory. Eighteen months in, we’re still waiting for that golden age to materialize. Instead, what we’re getting is a widening gap between the rosy sales pitch and the underwhelming reality we’re actually living with.

The numbers tell the story. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, our economy grew at just a 1.5 percent annualized rate in the second quarter of 2026, slowing from 2.1 percent in the first quarter. Since the start of 2025, we’ve averaged roughly 2 percent growth per year. That’s solid ground, but it’s nowhere near the bold targets the administration dangled in front of us. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick promised us 5 to 6 percent growth back in January. White House economist Kevin Hassett pitched the same ambitious figures last spring. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, after seeing a couple of quarters that benefited from tariff-driven trade swings, called it a “harbinger of what’s to come.” What it’s turned out to be is a mirage.

Here’s what should bother us most about this gap between promise and performance: we know what realistic looks like, and this administration is pretending it doesn’t exist. According to the Congressional Budget Office, our potential GDP growth will average about 2 percent over the next decade. Economists don’t offer these estimates as academic exercises. They’re based on hard limits: how many workers we have, how much capital we can deploy, how much productivity gains can realistically deliver. As Michael Klein, an economics professor at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, told Axios, getting to the growth rates the administration is hyping would require “an economy like the United States” to perform in ways “that’s just unrealistic.”

The good news is we are catching on. According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll released this week, we now favor Democrats over Republicans on economic policy for the first time in nearly a decade. That’s not just a number. That’s a warning signal about what voters are feeling in their wallets and whether they believe this administration can deliver.

The problem runs deeper than just overpromising. The administration’s strategy seems to be built on a fundamental misunderstanding of how our economy works. It’s not that we lack ambition or drive. It’s that the constraints are real: an aging workforce, the need to invest in infrastructure and innovation before productivity gains materialize, the lingering effects of tariff uncertainty and supply chain disruption. Joseph Lavorgna, a former economic advisor to Bessent, put it bluntly: he “can’t get there on the arithmetic” to reach 4 or 5 percent growth. The dynamics just don’t support it.

What should trouble us now is what comes next. If the administration continues to promise results that defy economic reality, and voters continue to see their paychecks and their purchasing power fail to keep up with expectations, the midterm elections in November will be shaped by deep skepticism about whether those in power understand what’s actually happening. We’re not asking for miracles. We’re asking for honesty about what our economy can actually do and leadership focused on sustainable progress rather than fantasy numbers.

The golden age isn’t coming. But a transparent conversation about what we can realistically achieve, and how we get there, still could be. Go beyond the headlines…

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