August 6, 2025

Two states. Two very different first-in-the-nation distinctions. Illinois just became the first state in the country to implement mental health assessment in schools for grades 3-12. In these times, it’s a much needed tool to identify which students exhibit signs of mental suffering to thwart any future school tragedy. A noble and necessary effort. On the other hand, Oklahoma is becoming the first state to implement another kind of assessment that is both revolting and blatantly political, and undermines the very professionalism of educators. It forces them to prove their ideological purity before entering a classroom. It’s clearly less about ensuring quality education and more about enforcing conformity, sending a chilling message that political loyalty may matter more than teaching ability.

What’s Happening in Oklahoma

Moving trucks are not the only thing teachers from California or New York may need if they plan to teach in Oklahoma. Now, they might also need to pass a new test designed to filter out what state leaders call “woke ideology.” At least, that’s the message from Oklahoma Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In a public meeting on July 24, Walters announced that teachers relocating from so-called “blue states” would be required to take a test to prove they align with Oklahoma’s educational standards. Without offering many details, Walters claimed the initiative is a response to states like California and New York, which he says promote values incompatible with Oklahoma’s priorities. He added Maine to the list during a Fox News interview and hinted that more states might be included.

The proposed test, described by The Oklahoman as “anti-woke” and by Fox News as “America first,” is reportedly being developed with PragerU, a conservative advocacy group known for its controversial and sometimes misleading educational content. According to Walters, the test will assess knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, belief in American exceptionalism, and a firm understanding of what he called “fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.” But critics are pointing out that Walters has yet to define what exactly will be tested or how it will be enforced.

Board members at the meeting raised legal and logistical questions. Some wondered whether such a test could be implemented without board approval. Others asked how the state would determine whether existing Oklahoma teachers already meet the standards the test is meant to enforce. Walters dismissed at least one board member’s concerns as union-driven and claimed board approval was unnecessary. Legal clarity on that point is still pending.

This latest controversy joins a growing list of headline-making moves from Walters. He has pushed to include discredited claims about the 2020 election in high school curriculum and has attempted to mandate Bible instruction in public schools. While neither initiative has gained traction, they signal his broader campaign to reshape what is taught in Oklahoma classrooms.

Whether the test becomes policy or remains political theater, it reflects a deeper national divide over who gets to define education. As debates over curriculum, inclusion, and ideology intensify across the country, Oklahoma has become a testing ground — not just for teachers, but for the future of public education itself.

