August 7, 2025

The public may be divided on policy and party, but when it comes to trust, Americans still seem to know it when they see it. A new Gallup poll ranking the favorability of top political and global figures reveals a consistent throughline: authenticity matters. The most respected figures in the survey — Pope Leo, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bernie Sanders — differ wildly in views and vocations, but they share one quality that sets them apart from the rest: they are widely seen as sincere.

By contrast, those at the bottom of the favorability list — Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu and Elon Musk — may dominate headlines, but the spotlight appears to come with a heavy price. Trump’s numbers have sunk even further since taking office, and his administration’s top names are faring no better. From Vice President J.D. Vance to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the ratings show that proximity to power does not always translate to public support.

The poll draws a sharp distinction between public figures perceived as principled, even if polarizing, and those seen as political shapeshifters. Figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez land somewhere in the middle, buoyed by reputations for saying what they mean, even when it sparks backlash.

The bigger question is whether authenticity is becoming the last safe political currency. In a culture saturated with spin, the public appears less interested in party lines and more interested in whether leaders seem to believe what they’re saying. Go beyond the headlines…

