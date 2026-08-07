August 7, 2026

When Congress Loses Its Power

There’s a constitutional crisis quietly unfolding that most of us are missing because it’s wrapped in a yearslong grudge match between a scientist and a senator. But don’t let the personalities distract us from what’s really at stake: whether we live in a country where Congress can actually force government officials to explain themselves.

This week, the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted 8 to 5 along party lines to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. The formal charge stems from Fauci’s refusal to answer questions at a hearing last week about the government’s response to COVID, where he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination over 100 times. That’s the surface. But what lies beneath this vote reveals something far more troubling about how power operates in modern Washington.

Senator Rand Paul has long argued that Fauci shouldn’t be able to claim Fifth Amendment protection because former President Joe Biden gave him a preemptive pardon covering his conduct between 2014 and January 2025. This argument sounds clever on its face. Why should someone protected from prosecution get to refuse to talk? The problem is that this reasoning creates a trap. If Fauci testified and said anything prosecutors could twist, he wouldn’t actually be protected from charges stemming from what he said today, even under a pardon. His attorneys say his decision to stay silent was legally prudent given that reality. Democrats on the committee warned that advancing this contempt vote sets a dangerous precedent that will only make future witnesses more likely to clam up, not less, weakening Congress’s already fragile oversight power.

Here’s where this matters to all of us: We need our representatives in Congress to be able to question government officials. That’s how accountability works. According to reports from the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Fauci had previously cooperated with multiple congressional investigations and hearings on the pandemic response. What changed this time? Fauci said the hearing was designed to entrap him, and his lawyer pointed to Paul’s very public pledges that he wanted Fauci “behind bars.” To any reasonable observer, this looks less like a genuine fact-finding mission and more like a prosecutorial ambush.

But here’s the deeper problem. This contempt vote is happening just three months before midterm elections. The timing matters. Paul is bypassing a full Senate vote, which would require 60 votes and almost certainly fail, and instead referring the case directly to the Justice Department. This breaks Senate precedent. It also raises a question: Will we tolerate using contempt charges as a political weapon? Because once we do, every Congress that controls the majority will use it against the other party’s witnesses and officials.

Historical precedent should give us pause. According to reporting on recent prosecutions, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, Trump advisers, were convicted and imprisoned for defying House subpoenas related to January 6. They spent four months each in federal prison. Those prosecutions happened when different parties controlled different branches. Once contempt of Congress becomes a partisan tool rather than a genuine enforcement mechanism, we’ve crossed a line. We lose the ability to compel truth-telling from anyone in power.

The scientific evidence on COVID origins doesn’t support the narrative Paul and his allies push. According to the World Health Organization’s Scientific Advisory Group in 2025, after three years of research, available evidence leans toward natural animal transmission. A comprehensive 2024 study in Cell magazine found genetic evidence that coronavirus-susceptible animals were present at the Wuhan wet market in stalls where viral samples tested positive. A 2024 survey of 168 virologists and epidemiologists found most believed zoonotic spillover was 77 percent likely compared to 21 percent for lab leak. Still, both scenarios remain technically plausible given that China withheld critical data from investigators. The point is that Fauci’s refusal to testify isn’t hiding some cover-up about intentional deception. He simply has stated his scientific position repeatedly and clearly.

That’s not a reason to shield anyone from congressional questioning. But it does suggest that this specific contempt referral isn’t about getting to the truth. It’s about punishment. And we should recognize it as such. Go beyond the headlines…

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