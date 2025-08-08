August 8, 2025

The American economy is still standing, but it is leaning heavily on a narrow base — and that base is made up of the wealthiest households. A new analysis shows that the top 20 percent of earners are now responsible for more than half of all consumer spending, a reality that hides the fact that middle and lower income households have largely stopped increasing their purchases. For now, that top tier is keeping overall consumption numbers from slipping, but the picture is far from healthy.

Consumer spending drives about two-thirds of the nation’s GDP, meaning that when it slows, the entire economy feels the impact. With the spending power of everyday Americans barely keeping pace with inflation, the resilience we see in the data is really the result of a much smaller group carrying the load. That creates a dangerous imbalance: if the wealthy slow their spending — because of market volatility, new tariffs, or broader economic uncertainty — the drop could be swift and painful.

The consequences would not be evenly felt. Small businesses, which employ the majority of American workers, are already facing weaker demand from customers with less disposable income. They also lack the pricing power and resources that larger corporations enjoy, making them more vulnerable to even modest declines in sales. Meanwhile, the largest corporations, whose performance often fuels the stock market, may continue to show strength, but they do not generate the majority of new jobs.

This divide is part of what economists call a “K-shaped” economy — one where the wealthy move upward while others struggle to keep up. The stock market rally has amplified this gap, boosting the wealth and spending of those who already own significant assets, while doing little for those who do not. It is a fragile arrangement. If the small segment of high-income earners currently propping up spending pulls back, the labor market could feel the shock first, and the broader economy could follow.

In short, the economy’s footing is not as solid as it appears. Beneath the surface, the strain on the majority of Americans is growing, and without a broader base of consumer strength, the U.S. could be heading toward a slowdown that no amount of top-tier spending can stop. Go beyond the headlines…

