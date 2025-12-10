December 10, 2025

Most people do not need a poll to tell them life has gotten harder to afford, but the latest national data highlights just how deeply these pressures are shaping daily life in the United States. It is not just one area straining family budgets. It is nearly everything. Groceries, housing, health care, transportation, utilities and even simple pleasures like a night out or a short trip have become financial stress points for millions. And while the White House keeps insisting that the economy is moving in the right direction, the numbers reveal a very different reality for everyday Americans.

According to The POLITICO Poll, almost half of Americans now struggle to afford the most basic necessities. A quarter have delayed doctor visits because of cost. Nearly the same share has skipped doses of needed medication. Forty six percent say they cannot afford a vacation that involves a plane ticket. These numbers show an affordability crisis with social, political and economic consequences that reach far beyond household budgets.

The most revealing part of the survey is how tightly voters now tie these struggles to politics. President Donald Trump recently gave himself an “A plus plus plus plus plus” grade on economic performance, but the poll shows the public is far less convinced. Even some of his own voters say high prices are wearing down their patience.

That tension cuts across every major spending category, starting with tariffs. The administration has spent the past year trying to sell the idea that tariffs are a long term strategy that will pay off for American workers. But the poll finds that most voters, including many who supported Trump, are not buying it. Only 22 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters believe tariffs are helping the economy now and later. A larger share says tariffs are hurting the economy today, even if they hope for a payoff down the road. That uncertainty is a political risk heading into an election year. Voters looking at their grocery bills may not care about future trade leverage when they are struggling today.

College costs tell another part of the story. Only a quarter of Americans believe a college degree is worth the price anymore. This cuts across party lines and age groups, including young adults and retirees. Even more striking, more than half of college graduates agree that higher education has lost its value. The economic divide between those with degrees and those without continues to widen. Yet frustration is growing in both groups as tuition soars and student debt burdens entire generations. Efforts to promote technical education or rein in university costs may not be enough to shift public opinion in the near term.

No issue sparks more frustration than food prices. Half of Americans say groceries are hard to afford, making food the top cost concern nationwide. A majority of voters blame the Trump administration for those prices, including more than one in five Trump voters. This is significant. Food is not a luxury. It is a daily, visible reminder of the struggle to keep up. And when people see no relief at the checkout line, political explanations lose credibility fast.

Housing follows closely behind. The cost of renting or buying a home has become one of the biggest stress points for younger and Hispanic Americans, two groups that helped Republicans secure control of Washington. The median age of first time homebuyers has climbed to forty. Many families are locked out of the market entirely. The poll shows that voters blame everyone for the mess, from federal to state officials to landlords. But with Republicans holding power now, they will bear the political consequences if prices stay high.

Health care is another major pressure point. Nearly half of Americans struggle to afford it. With key Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire, millions could face sharp increases in premiums. Democrats see this as a winning issue for 2026. The poll shows that while most MAGA voters trust Republicans to handle health care, non MAGA Republicans are split, and nearly a quarter actually trust Democrats more. That divide reveals a vulnerability within the GOP coalition that could shape the upcoming midterms.

Taken together, the poll draws a clear and troubling picture. Americans are working harder, paying more and getting less. Many no longer believe economic policies are easing their burdens, and a significant number of voters now question the administration’s claims that prices are falling. This disconnect matters. Affordability is not an abstract policy area. It shapes family decisions, job plans, health outcomes, relationships and political identity.

The broader implications for the United States are profound. When costs rise faster than wages, economic mobility slows. When families skip medical care, long term health outcomes worsen. When younger Americans cannot afford homes, household formation slows and wealth gaps widen. When large groups lose faith that leaders understand their struggles, political volatility increases.

The poll confirms that affordability will be one of the defining issues of the next election cycle. It also suggests that voters want more than reassurance. They want solutions that translate into lower bills, stable prices and economic breathing room. As the nation moves toward the 2026 midterms, the pressure on policymakers will only grow, because the cost of living crisis is no longer a talking point. It is the daily reality for millions. Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Here’s what Americans’ affordability problems look like

Kids locked out of social media apps after Australia’s world-first ban

Everything we know so far about Trump’s “Golden Fleet” and its likely ships

GoFundMe Appeals for Financial Help Soared in 2025

How to effectively set and achieve your goals.

Plastic In The Brain: The Dinner Plate Problem

Researchers Discover a Delicious Way to Reduce the Health Risks of Sitting

iFixit’s new app uses AI to help you repair your stuff

How a Soviet genius cracked the uncrackable Maya code

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado will miss Nobel Peace Prize ceremony