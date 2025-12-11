December 11, 2025

It says something about the moment we are living in when one of America’s closest allies quietly shifts the United States from trusted partner to potential security risk. It is the kind of assessment that makes you stop, read it twice and wonder how far the ground has moved under the transatlantic relationship. Denmark’s military intelligence service, usually measured to the point of understatement, has now placed the U.S. in a category reserved for countries whose actions create instability rather than prevent it. It is a warning light for Europe, but it is also a reflection of how the world is recalibrating around a very different American foreign policy.

In its 2025 intelligence outlook, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service spelled out the concern with rare bluntness. The U.S. is increasingly prioritizing its own national interests and using its economic and technological power as leverage, even against longtime allies. Tariff threats, pressure tactics and the possibility of military force are all noted as tools Washington is willing to use, including in the dispute over Greenland, a territory Denmark governs. That alone signals a major change in how Europe is reading U.S. intentions.

This is not the first note of concern from Europe. Dutch intelligence recently restricted information sharing with the U.S. because of political interference and human rights worries. Yet the Danish warning marks one of the most forceful assessments to date, and it lands in a geopolitical landscape already stretched by competing crises and shifting balances of power.

The United States National Security Strategy has its own sharp language, predicting that Europe may face what it calls “civilizational erasure” within two decades. Statements like that widen the divide between allies who once viewed each other as anchors of stability. When both sides start voicing existential concerns about the other, it signals a relationship that is no longer assumed or automatic.

The Danish report also places this tension within the larger U.S. competition with China. Beijing’s rapid rise has narrowed America’s dominance, creating an environment where Washington feels the need to harden its own sphere of influence. That includes increased focus on the Pacific, stronger claims to the Arctic and efforts to reduce China’s access to strategic resources. But when the U.S. pivots more heavily toward the Pacific, it raises a new question for Europe: who exactly will guarantee its security if the U.S. is no longer committed to being the primary shield against Russia?

This uncertainty comes at a particularly fragile time for Europe. Russia’s aggression has already reordered the security landscape. The Danish assessment warns that in a worst case scenario, both Russia and China could be prepared to wage regional wars in the Baltic Sea and the Taiwan Strait within a few years. That possibility forces Europe to consider a future in which U.S. support is not guaranteed or may even be conditioned on policy choices that favor Washington’s own leverage.

For the United States, these developments carry far reaching consequences. When allies begin to see America as unpredictable or self interested in ways that undermine long standing agreements, global cooperation becomes harder to maintain. If Europe accelerates its move to build autonomous defense capabilities, the U.S. could find itself with less influence in NATO discussions, fewer aligned partners and more friction in intelligence operations. A shift like that affects not only military strategy, but also trade, sanctions, cyber defense and diplomatic reach.

There are domestic implications as well. A growing perception abroad that the U.S. is willing to use tariffs and economic punishment against allies may eventually circle back into higher costs for American households and businesses. It could weaken collective efforts to counter China or Russia if European partners feel pressured rather than respected. And it adds to the narrative that the global order which shaped the post Cold War world is fading faster than expected.

For Europe, the Danish report serves as a call to prepare for a security environment that may depend far more on regional cooperation and rapid investment in military capabilities. For the U.S., it reflects a broader reality. When foreign governments begin formally labeling America a risk, it means they are building contingency plans for a future in which the U.S. may not be the steady partner it once was.

The larger story here is not about Denmark alone. It is about an international system shifting under the weight of global rivalry, national power plays and rapid changes in how countries define their interests. It is about the growing uncertainty surrounding America’s role in the world and what that uncertainty could mean for stability at home and abroad.

If Europe starts preparing for a world where the U.S. is no longer its default protector, then the United States must consider something just as profound. A world that doubts American reliability becomes a world where American influence is smaller, alliances are weaker and future crises may be far harder to navigate.

This is more than an intelligence assessment. It is a signal that the geopolitical map is being redrawn in real time. Go beyond the headlines…

