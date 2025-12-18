December 18, 2025

For a president who prides himself on strength and decisiveness, the latest polling suggests a growing unease among the very people he governs. A new Quinnipiac University poll finds that most Americans believe President Trump’s use of presidential power has crossed a line, raising deeper questions about executive authority, democratic limits, and what voters expect from the White House in a time of economic and political strain.

According to the poll, 54 percent of voters say Trump is going too far with his presidential power, compared with 37 percent who believe he is handling it about right. Only a small share think he is not going far enough. That sentiment has formed as Trump enters the early stretch of his second term, a period marked by aggressive executive actions that include sweeping tariffs on foreign trade partners, sharp reductions in the federal workforce, and even the controversial demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for a new ballroom.

The numbers matter not just because they reflect approval or disapproval, but because they signal a broader concern about how power is being exercised. Presidential authority has always been expansive, but Americans historically draw a distinction between strength and overreach. When more than half of voters say the president is going too far, it suggests discomfort with both the pace and scope of unilateral decision making, especially when those decisions touch everyday costs, jobs, and global relationships.

That concern shows up clearly in other parts of the poll. Majorities of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of trade, immigration, and foreign policy. On trade, 55 percent disapprove, a notable figure given that tariffs have been central to Trump’s economic strategy. While tariffs are often framed as tools to protect American workers, many consumers are feeling the downstream effects through higher prices and uncertainty, which may be shaping public opinion.

Immigration and foreign policy show similar patterns, with 54 percent disapproval in both areas. These issues are closely tied to executive power, particularly when policies are enacted through orders rather than legislation. For voters already anxious about stability, repeated demonstrations of unilateral authority may feel less like leadership and more like risk.

Overlaying all of this is the economic reality facing most households. The poll found that 64 percent of voters see the cost of living as a very serious problem, with another 28 percent calling it relatively serious. That context is critical. When people are struggling to afford groceries, housing, health care, and transportation, patience for political experimentation tends to shrink. Executive actions that appear symbolic, disruptive, or disconnected from daily financial pressures can deepen frustration rather than inspire confidence.

The implications go beyond Trump’s approval ratings. Public skepticism about presidential power reflects a broader tension in American democracy between efficiency and accountability. In moments of crisis, voters often welcome decisive action. Over time, however, many still expect checks, transparency, and collaboration. When those expectations feel sidelined, trust erodes, not just in one president, but in the institution itself.

Looking ahead, these numbers suggest potential challenges for Trump and Republicans as the country moves closer to the 2026 midterm elections. Voters who believe presidential power is being stretched too far may be more open to calls for congressional oversight or policy restraint. At the same time, continued economic pressure could amplify concerns that executive authority is being used in ways that do not directly improve everyday life.

For now, the message from voters is relatively clear. Strength alone is not enough. Americans appear to be asking not just how much power a president has, but how it is used, who it serves, and whether it aligns with the realities they are living every day. Go beyond the headlines…

Most in new poll say Trump use of presidential power goes too far

The affordability crisis is disrupting politics in 1 country after another

Thousands of guns are found at crime scenes. What do they tell us?

Automakers are raising new car costs — without touching sticker price

Early research shows benefits of social media break

For the 1st time ever, a person who uses a wheelchair will fly to space

America’s data center growth hot spots, mapped

YouTube will stream the Oscars — exclusively — beginning in 2029

Sheinbaum offers Mexico as mediator between US and Venezuela to avoid regional conflict

Former international soccer star Mario Pineida killed as violence escalates in Ecuador