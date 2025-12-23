December 23, 2025

For generations, we have assumed that when the world looks to us, the United States, it sees a stabilizing force and a reliable partner. A new international poll suggests that assumption is no longer shared by many of our closest allies. In Canada and across much of Europe, large portions of the public now describe the United States as unreliable, destabilizing, and more likely to create problems than solve them. That shift in perception is not happening quietly, and it carries real consequences for American influence at home and abroad.

The polling from POLITICO and Public First lands at a moment when President Trump is aggressively reshaping US foreign policy through tariffs, sharper rhetoric toward allies, and a more transactional approach to military commitments. In Germany, France, Canada, and even the United Kingdom, skepticism about US intentions is no longer confined to political elites. It is showing up in public opinion, which often signals how future governments will behave. When major allies start planning defense spending, trade strategy, and diplomatic coordination with an eye toward protecting themselves from Washington rather than partnering with it, the global balance begins to shift.

For Americans, this matters in ways that are not abstract. Alliance trust affects everything from economic stability to national security. A United States seen as unpredictable faces higher costs when negotiating trade deals, less cooperation during global crises, and more resistance when trying to counter threats from rivals like Russia and China. At the same time, the poll highlights a deep divide at home. Republicans overwhelmingly view the US as a positive force, while Democrats have grown far more doubtful in just one year. That internal split mirrors the external one and raises a harder question about the future. If Americans cannot agree on the role they want their country to play in the world, allies will continue to hedge their bets.

The warning embedded in this polling is not about image alone. It is about leverage, trust, and long term influence. A nation that allies see as destabilizing may still wield power, but it does so at a higher cost and with fewer partners willing to stand close when the next global crisis arrives. Go beyond the headlines…

