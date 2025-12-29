December 29, 2025

Almost everyone in Washington, especially MAGA loyalists, believe that Donald Trump’s brand of politics travels well overseas, especially among Europe’s right wing populist movements. But new polling suggests the reality is far more complicated, and far less flattering. Even voters who back nationalist parties across Europe are not particularly sold on Trump himself, raising questions about how durable any transatlantic MAGA style alliance really is.

The latest POLITICO Public First poll paints a picture of limited appeal rather than enthusiasm. Across France, Germany, Britain and Canada, Trump is broadly unpopular with the general public. More striking is that even among supporters of right wing populist parties he is seen with ambivalence or outright skepticism. Outside of Britain, where Reform UK voters show relatively stronger approval, only about a third of populist voters in France and Germany view Trump favorably. In many cases, more respondents hold negative views of him than positive ones.

This matters because the Trump administration has openly framed its foreign policy around cultivating relationships with what it calls patriotic European parties. The assumption appears to be that shared nationalism creates natural allies. But nationalism, by definition, is inward looking. Voters who want their leaders to put their country first are not necessarily eager to line up behind a foreign leader whose policies are explicitly designed to benefit the United States above all else.

The polling highlights that tension clearly. Right wing populist supporters overwhelmingly admire Trump’s willingness to prioritize national interest. They believe he puts America first in ways their own leaders do not. At the same time, many of those same voters believe Trump’s policies actively harm other countries. They may respect his approach, but they do not trust his intentions. That distinction is critical.

Trade policy offers a concrete example. Populist voters in France and Germany are more tolerant of Trump’s tariffs than the general population, but tolerance does not equal approval. Majorities of National Rally supporters say US tariffs are bad for France’s economy. Many AfD voters agree tariffs hurt Germany, even if they are less eager to retaliate. This suggests a reluctant acceptance rather than ideological alignment.

For European populist leaders, this creates a strategic dilemma. Aligning too closely with Trump risks alienating voters who want national sovereignty, not subordination to American economic or political pressure. Leaders like Jordan Bardella have already pushed back against what they describe as vassalage to Washington. That language resonates with voters who may admire Trump’s toughness but recoil at the idea of being treated as a junior partner.

For the United States, the implications extend beyond personality politics. If even ideologically adjacent movements abroad view American leadership as unreliable or self serving, US influence becomes harder to project. Alliances weaken not only when governments clash, but when public opinion hardens against perceived instability or coercion.

Looking ahead, this polling suggests limits to exporting the MAGA model. Nationalism does not automatically translate across borders, especially when economic pain or diplomatic strain follows. As Europe heads into major elections and the United States continues to recalibrate its global role, mutual skepticism may increasingly define the relationship.

In the end, the data points to a simple truth. Putting your country first is a powerful message at home. Abroad, it is often heard as someone else putting you last. Go beyond the headlines…

POLITICO Poll: Trump is unpopular in Europe — even among right-wing populist supporters

