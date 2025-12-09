December 9, 2025

There are moments in economic history when the warning signs are almost too quiet. You have to listen closely to hear them. That is where we are now, as one of the top financial regulators in the country is sounding an alarm that feels uncomfortably familiar. Caroline Crenshaw, the outgoing Democratic commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, believes Wall Street is moving back toward the kind of unchecked freedom that once sent the nation spiraling into the Great Depression. And if she is right, the United States may be drifting toward a financial cliff that most Americans cannot see yet.

Crenshaw’s concerns are not abstract. Under President Donald Trump’s sweeping deregulation agenda, the SEC has spent the past year weakening the very guardrails that protect ordinary investors from fraud, instability and catastrophic risk. In interviews and speeches, she has warned that the agency is dismantling the systems that keep financial markets transparent and accountable. She has questioned why the SEC is rolling back disclosures, loosening enforcement, promoting arbitration that blocks class action lawsuits and shifting more retirement savings into opaque private markets.

Taken together, she says, these changes resemble the buildup to 1929 more than any period in modern memory.

That comparison should stop everyone in their tracks. Because the stakes today reach into every corner of American life. The economy is already facing elevated risks, including high household debt, inflated asset prices fueled by artificial intelligence speculation and widespread retirement insecurity. The last thing the country needs is a financial regulatory system that decides to look the other way.

The danger is not just policy drift. It is the hollowing out of the SEC itself. Crenshaw says the agency is understaffed, losing institutional knowledge and shrinking its ability to detect or respond to warning signs. In her view, the SEC is forfeiting the tools it needs to protect investors, monitor market stability and intervene early when cracks start to form. That should worry every American with a retirement account or a pension, because deregulated markets do not correct themselves in gentle ways. When they break, they break hard.

One of her most urgent warnings centers on transparency. The SEC is reducing the information companies must disclose to the public. Investors will see fewer details about executive pay, climate risks and corporate governance. The agency also plans to scale back Form PF reporting, a key tool used to monitor hedge funds and other investment advisers for systemic risk. Without that data, regulators could miss early signs of stress that spread across the financial system.

At the same time, the SEC is pushing more retirement savings into private markets, where companies face far fewer rules. Fees are higher, disclosures are thinner and the potential for abuse is much greater. Crenshaw argues this shift will leave millions of Americans vulnerable at a time when retirement security is already in crisis.

What makes her alarm more striking is the political climate surrounding it. Trump has already removed nearly every Democratic commissioner from independent agencies, a break with decades of bipartisan tradition. That shift gives his administration near total control over regulatory decisions that are supposed to be insulated from politics. It also invites greater influence from industries that stand to benefit from weaker rules.

The crypto industry provides a clear example. After spending record amounts on lobbying, crypto groups helped derail Crenshaw’s renomination. She worries this type of financial muscle will reshape policy in ways that prioritize corporate interests over investor protection.

The broader deregulation push is happening at a time when financial markets are behaving in ways that echo previous bubbles. Artificial intelligence stocks are sky high, day trading is surging and investing apps are blending speculation with entertainment. Crenshaw fears the line between investing and gambling is disappearing. And she warns that Americans, already navigating a retirement crisis, could suffer long term losses if speculative fever replaces long term planning.

Her message to everyday investors is blunt. Be careful. The choices available now will grow more complicated. Marketing for high risk financial products will become more aggressive. And with weaker oversight, the safety net Americans assume is there may no longer be as strong as they think.

The question that hangs over all of this is simple. Could deregulation trigger a market crash?

Crenshaw hesitates to predict timing, but she says the same ingredients that preceded past crashes are clearly forming. Reduced enforcement, weaker transparency, diminished accountability, opaque markets and industry driven rulemaking all play a role in creating fragile, overconfident financial systems. When shocks hit those systems, they crack quickly.

The implications for the United States are far reaching. A crash would not only wipe out savings and retirement accounts. It could deepen inequality, destabilize housing markets, strain banks and hit younger workers hardest. It could also force the government to intervene with costly emergency measures at a time when public confidence in institutions is already severely weakened.

For now, Crenshaw’s warnings serve as a reminder that sound financial markets do not exist without strong referees. When those referees step back, risk fills the vacuum. And history shows that risk does not stay quiet for long.

The United States is at a crossroads. Whether policymakers take these warnings seriously may determine whether the next decade brings stability or crisis. Go beyond the headlines…

