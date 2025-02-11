February 11, 2025

The blatant rollback of women’s rights will forever exemplify this new chapter of the 21st century as a stark reminder that progress is never guaranteed. From reproductive freedoms being stripped away to workplace protections being weakened, the erosion of hard-fought rights signals a deliberate effort to push women back into a subordinate role. Laws and policies that once ensured autonomy and equality are being dismantled, often under the guise of tradition, morality, or political expediency. The consequences are profound—not just for women, but for families, economies, and future generations who will inherit a society where rights once considered fundamental are now battlegrounds. Yet, history has shown that oppression breeds resistance, and the fight for equality will not quietly fade. Instead, this moment may serve as a catalyst, mobilizing a new era of activism and defiance to reclaim the freedoms that should have never been up for debate. In fact, these oppressive measures targeting females only serves to highlight institutionalized bias against women, like what women education leaders reveal in a new survey; For Trump, everything has a price and now we know what costs Ukraine must pay for continued US support; “Scientists discover way to reverse cancer”; and Haiti’s descent into lawlessness, gang warfare, and economic collapse has also led to a 1000% increase in sexual violence against children. Who will protect these children? Go beyond the headlines…

